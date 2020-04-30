A Reedsburg man suspected of using heroin in Waunakee is facing one count of possession of narcotic drugs and another of felony bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Court, David D. Gavin, age 35, was approached by Waunakee Police Officer while in his car on March 20 at approximately 7:24 p.m. after police were dispatched there.
The police officer observed a black SUV running while parked in the southwest portion of the Main Street parking lot where the defendant, later identified as David G. Gavin, was inside asleep. The officer shined his flashlight at the defendant but got no response, according to the criminal complaint.
The defendant did wake up when the officer opened the door.
The officer observed a cap to a hypodermic needle and other drug paraphernalia and asked the defendant to search the vehicle. Another Waunakee officer observed a silver candle tin commonly used for cooking heroin and asked the defendant for it. Asked if the tin was used to cook heroin, the defendant stated that it was, according to the criminal complaint.
The officers then searched the vehicle and found a loaded needle under the driver’s seat suspected to contain heroin, along with a small plastic baggie with a small gray/brown rock, also suspected to be heroin, along with two glass pipes, the criminal complaint states.
One of the officers conducted a field test of the suspected heroin and received a positive result for the presence of the substance. A records check through Dane County Circuit Court showed that the defendant had an open case and had in November 2019 been charged with possession of narcotic drugs that was dismissed and pending. The condition of the release was not to use or possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription.
Gavin faces a felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs and if convicted, may be fined no more than $10,000 or face up to three and a half years in prison.
The felony bail jumping charge carries the same penalties if convicted.
