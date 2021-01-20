A Waunakee woman is facing her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after police say she was at fault for a crash in the village.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Waunakee police were dispatched to the intersection of Woodland Drive and S. Holiday Drive at 4:32 p.m. March 11, 2020, for a three-car crash.
Police made contact with Kimberly D. Humburg, 54, known to one of the officers through past professional contacts and a Wisconsin identification card.
The officers observed that Humburg was intoxicated, according to the criminal complaint. After Humburg failed to adequately complete field sobriety tests, police arrested Humburg and administered a breath test, which reported the alcohol concentration at .22.
If convicted, Humburg’s fine could be enhanced due to prior convictions. She also faces a count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
