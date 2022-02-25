ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 9, 1922
A.W. Cameron & Son received a carload of Ford cars on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Bernards have moved into the Dorn house vacated by the Michael Kennedy family.
William Watzke shipped two carloads of steers to Chicago Tuesday, and Robert Watzke shipped one carload on Wednesday.
The Waunakee Women’s Club has placed an order for a full set of dishes and tableware to be placed in the village hall.
Gus Taylor received word that the remains of his son, Pvt. Joseph H. Taylor, are now at rest in the National Cemetery in France.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 10, 1927
Henry Nelson of Norway Grove celebrated his 93rd birthday on Friday. Mr. Nelson is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Hellenbrand, Town of Vienna, announce the birth of a son on Saturday, March 5.
Miss Henrietta Stejskal and Leonard Cleta were united in marriage at St. Mary of the Lake Church on Monday.
Several cases of measles are reported in Waunakee.
Miss Gregg Reeve announced that she will give violin lessons at her home every Tuesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 6, 1947
Mrs. Michael Kelter, 72, died at a Madison hospital Thursday after a long illness.
The hog market hit a high of 30 cents per pound for pigs on the hoof this week.
Miss Marie Helt and Ohn Copchunis were united in marriage in St. Bernard’s Church, Madison, on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
A picture of the Waunakee Civic Club basketball team appears in this issue of the Tribune. They are the 1947 Northern Section champs.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Carberry announce the birth of a son at Methodist Hospital on Saturday, March 1.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 6, 1952
A larger than usual crowd attended the Village Caucus held at the village hall Tuesday evening.
Miss Jean Hucell moved into the upper flat of the Mrs. Werner Ripp home Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wipperfurth are receiving congratulations on the birth of a son on Feb. 27 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 1, 1962
Mrs. Eveline (Busby) Schumacher, 92, lifelong resident of the Waunakee area, died at her farm home Wednesday morning following a long illness.
The high school Warriors basketball team, coached by Ron Hering, came out on top of the competition in the Sub-District Tournament held at Rio on Friday and Saturday of last week.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 9, 1972
Robert W. Lee, 24, of Madison, began police officer duties in Waunakee on Monday. He previously was employed as a police officer in Lodi for two years.
With the new high school auditorium at its disposal, the Waunakee Community Theater will present Thornton Wilder’s comedy, “The Matchmaker,” on May 11 and 12.
Mrs. Dorothy Koltes, 74, died Saturday in Florida. She was married in 1923 to Raphael (Gar) Koltes, who operated the Waunakee Lumber Co.
Frank X. Koch, 82, died in a Sun Prairie nursing home on Friday, March 3. He lived most of his life in the Waunakee area.
Relying on legal counsel, Town of Westport Treasurer Mrs. FitzGibbon said Tuesday night she will turn over property tax monies to the Waunakee School District rather than withhold them as some 125 of the town’s 2,500 residents had asked at a special town meeting held last week.
Green Bay Packers lineman Bill Hayhoe at 6’8” was probably the tallest man among the 1,800 persons who attended the John Buhler Benefit basketball game Sunday afternoon in the new Waunakee High School gym.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 25, 1982
Ray Worringer was featured in the Profile in this week’s issue of the Tribune. Ray “Doc” Worringer, at age 67, is still actively involved in sports. He plays basketball a couple of times a week and is involved in a lot of numerous other activities.
Clearing snow and ice off the 11,400-mile state trunk highway system following January’s first two big storms cost the state $1.7 million more than expected and $2.7 more than during the same period last year.
Debra Lynn Spahn, daughter of Lawrence Jr. and Patricia Spahn, DeForest, is engaged to be married to David E. Wolff, son of Donna Wolff, DeForest.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent J. Endres of Meffert Road announce the engagement of their daughter, Karen Louise, to James Loury Huesmann, son of Fielding Loury Huesmann III of Kingston Way.
Three Waunakee wrestlers were eliminated from making a trip to the state tournament this weekend. The Warriors who participated were Steve Ownes (145), Scot Fleiner (167) and Leon Ziegler (heavyweight).
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 20, 1992
The Waunakee school board voted Monday to appoint a 15-member committee to study the options for dealing with crowding at the high school.
Approximately 50 residents turned out for the public hearing held Feb. 12 on the proposed Ripp Recreation Area to be developed at the west edge of Waunakee.
Gov. Tommy Thompson’s budget adjustment bill aimed at keeping a lid on school spending would be bad news for the Waunakee school district, district administrator Gene Hamele told the school board Monday.
Spelling bee winners from two Waunakee schools will represent their schools at the regional bee on Feb. 25. They are Kelly Mogenson from St. John’s School and Michelle Loos and Nicky Statz from the Waunakee Middle School.
Jeff and Cheryl Endres, Waunakee, are the parents of a daughter, Donna Jean, born Feb. 13 at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and went on to defeat Sauk Prairie 61-57 in a boys’ Badger Conference basketball game at Prairie du Sac last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 21, 2002
Waunakee has not yet heard whether it will receive a grant to rehabilitate the former Stokely USA site for a senior/community center, and it appears that construction of the center would have to wait until the summer of 2003.
As the study of alternatives for a North Mendota Parkway continues, planners have scheduled an open house Feb. 27 for the public to view five different land-use scenarios upon which to model the road.
Bernie and Terry Kennedy announce the marriage of their daughter, Meghann Kathleen Kennedy, to Jason Taggar McConnell, son of Bill and Judy McConnell of Omro, Wis.
A daughter was born to Susan and Brent Engwall, Waunakee, on Feb. 11, 2002, at Meriter Hospital.
Seven seniors suited up for the last basketball game of the regular season as Waunakee Warriors Friday and started fast before falling to Mount Horeb 18-38.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 23, 2012
A county board resolution calling for the Department of Transportation (DOT) to pursue construction of the North Mendota Parkway has been referred to the county’s public works committee.
Except for police, Waunakee municipal workers are no longer represented by AFSCME, prompting the village board to take several personnel related steps.
Though there was a changing of the guard in the Let There Be Lights campaign, Jodi Siehoff said the mission is still the same: providing a safe and useful baseball diamond for Waunakee. The Let There Be Lights campaign has been working since the middle of 2011 in hopes of raising $110,000 to erect lights atop already placed concrete stands at the high school baseball diamond along Hwy. Q.
The National Society for the Gifted and Talented has announced that it will offer $10,000 in scholarships for Waunakee area students to apply towards summer programs.