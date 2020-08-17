In many ways, the fall 2020 school year will be far different than prior years, and in Waunakee and DeForest, a new service will be available to students should they need it – psychotherapists who can help them sort through challenging times.
Melissa Olsen and John Weiss have opened the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee, and working under a memorandum with the DeForest and Waunakee school districts, will be open for referrals from school staff who have identified students struggling with behavioral issues, anxiety or depression.
Both graduates of Edgewood, where they received their degrees in marriage and family therapy, the now licensed therapists interned and then worked together at Oregon Mental Health Services, specifically with students from the Oregon School District.
Both live in Waunakee – Weiss and his family have been here since 2006, and Olsen is a 2003 graduate of Waunakee High School.
“We both talked about the gap in mental health services in Waunakee,” Weiss said. Both had experience with school-based practices and decided to approach the area school districts to offer services to struggling students.
Asked to describe some of those issues, they said commonly, high school students can experience anxiety.
“It comes from different pressures with the home, school and extracurricular activities,” Olsen said.
With middle school students, behavioral issues can lead to a student referral, Weiss said, while high school students may be experiencing anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide or a disconnect from their parents.
They will provide services to students at all grade levels in DeForest and begin working with just high school students in Waunakee.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the therapists say some of the stressors for kids are multiplied. Compounding anxiety is fear of the unknown, uncertainty and just the challenge of being able to stay in the present moment, Olsen said.
“Kids thrive with routine and predictability,” Weiss added, saying until recently, many were even unsure if they would be learning at school or remotely this fall.
Many have disconnected from the relationships they’ve developed at school, and even those who didn’t like attending school now miss their teachers, their friends and the whole experience, Weiss said.
Many parents, too, are required to work from home and be with their kids while managing stress, and they have fewer outlets for fun and distraction, such as going to restaurants or on family vacations.
“Kids see the world through the eyes of their adult caretakers, and when their caretakers are stressed, things roll downhill,” Weiss said.
Weiss and Olsen spoke about their treatment modalities. Some cognitive behavioral therapy models encourage people to focus on thought patterns, how they feel and how they reframe those feelings.
In working with parents, they might ask them to focus on what they can control, such as watching less news, putting the phone down, and spending less time on social media and more time playing with their kids on their level.
Both said making time to play is important and it should be intentional, even put on a calendar.
Mindfulness is also used to help parents find ways to calm themselves, so their children can become calm, as well.
The pandemic has also changed therapy sessions, where patients traditionally sit on a therapist’s office couch to talk. Now telemedicine has replaced that. While it took some getting used to, Olsen and Weiss pointed out that it does have some advantages. Young patients can show the therapists their rooms and introduce them to their pets, Weiss said. And it has increased accessibility.
“We’ve been able to reach a broader clientele, if they had transportation concerns or mobility issues,” Olsen said, adding one of her clients recently had knee surgery but was able to continue with therapy.
Describing the referral process, Weiss said the school district refers the students, and the therapists contact the families. They take most major health insurances, along with Medicaid, and said they don’t turn away anyone. In pre-pandemic times, they met with clients at the school, which they miss. Both had formed relationships with teachers, guidance counselors and other staff, they said.
Weiss described the service as integrative, supporting staff and students, rather than providing a satellite clinic. They talk to teachers to learn what they see in the child’s behavior, and the teachers, too, get some support.
A former eighth-grade English teacher, Weiss said he recognizes how much is asked of teachers.
And they work with parents. Weiss said he recently has become more focused on conscious discipline, where the parent works to connect with the child during stressful times to allow the child to express themselves more constructively.
The clinic in Waunakee will also be open for clients during Christmas and summer breaks, rather than just during the school year. The therapists also see families separately, along with couples and individual adults.
The Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee is located at 110 Baker St., Suite C. For information, visit the website http://www.psychotherapycenterofwaunakee.com.
