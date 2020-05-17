In early April Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation joined with other philanthropic businesses and announced a gift of $100,000 to United Way’s Dane County Covid-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund. That gift pushed them over the $1 million mark, providing food, shelter, security, counseling, and safety during the pandemic outbreak.
Now it is making additional grants of $88,750 to 11 other non-profits which provide essential area services. Among the May 2020, grant requests awarded are: Big Brothers Big Sisters $5,000 – food, meals and family services; Centro Hispano. $15,000 – special needs for low-resource families; DAIS $10,000 – extra security and counseling services; Down Syndrome $5,000 – classes for special distance learning; Goodman Center $10,000 – diverse emergency services; Independent Living. $5,000 – Meals on Wheel and food for elderly; Madison Reading Project. $5,000 – distribution of books for kids; Madison Children’s Museum $10,000 – Discovery Kits for in-home learning; Newbridge Senior Center $8,750 – special needs during senior isolation; Second Harvest Food Bank. $5,000 – increase in free meals and deliveries; St Vincent DePaul. $10,000 – meat purchases for a month.
The Endres Foundation is also giving it’s annual sponsorship of $1,000 for a “Big” to BBBS, $15,000 in its partnership with Dane Arts, and a pledge payment to the new Madison Youth Arts Center which is set to open in spring of 2021. Construction is going well, and the Children’s Theater and Madison Youth Choirs are eager to gather in their new space.. as well as many other youth-arts education entities.
The Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation appreciates the diligent work done by area non-profits to make our world a better place, especially during this challenging pandemic period.
If you know of any non-profit organizations that would benefit from our help, please let the Foundation know and pass this on to those non-profits. Grant applications can be found at www.endresmfg.com by following the foundation link. Anyone can contribute to the foundation and 100% of the funds are given back to the community. The contact for making donations is also on the website.
