Waunakee’s Community Awards Program surprised one recipient, as an annual event was renamed to pay homage to its founder. Now, as part of the WaunaFest Run, the Ted Tweed 10 Mile will take place.
More than 40 years ago, Tweed and fellow Waunakee runner Bob Niesen organized the first foot race in Waunakee, creating a tradition now known as the WaunaFest Run. In 1979, for the first race, 400 runners lined up at the start at the former Koltes Lumber Yard, where the Lone Girl now stands.
It was the beginning of Tweed and Niesen’s role as race directors, as they learned all of the details involved. No. 1 was to order PortoPotties. That first year, the runners who needed to use a restroom had only the facilities at Jim Adler’s Service Station across Main Street.
After the June 5 awards presentation, Tweed said he was “stunned” by the award, an honor he was not expecting. He and wife Jan Tweed had planned to attend the awards banquet to support their friend Ron Acker, the recipient of the Lions Club Distinguished Service Award, Tweed said, but he knew nothing of the special honor the WaunaFest Run Committee had in store for him.
Tweed reflected on the run’s tradition.
“It’s strange how this thing developed,” he said about Waunakee’s run. “I just had a little idea for a footrace, and this is what it became,” he said.
It always included a 10-mile run, which Tweed admitted is an odd distance.
“Ten miles is a pretty good distance if you’re training for something longer, a half marathon or more,” Tweed said, adding it has seen a good turnout over the years.
Hosting the race involved many members of the community, including the Waunakee Community Band that Jan Tweed directs, the Boy Scouts who helped set up the first aid tent, and the Waunakee EMS. The race directors also made it accessible.
“It was cheap,” Tweed added. “We kept the entry fee low so that people would be more inclined to come run.”
Tweed said the race directors were fortunate to have First Wisconsin Bank, now US Bank, and its president Jim Schmitz, as the sponsor.
“We had great prizes and everybody had a pretty good time,” Tweed said. “That kept surprising me that it kept growing because there were a lot of area races, and they just kind of fizzled out over time.”
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce is now the race organizer, and more than 1,200 runners and volunteers participate. The intent is to promote health and fitness, and to bring people to the community.
Ellen Schaaf, Chamber director, presented Tweed with the award at the June 5 event.
“Today, we honor you, and on behalf of everyone, want to thank you for your hard work and vision in turning a little footrace into one of the best runs in the area,” Schaaf said.
Jeff Skoug, Waunakee Village Center recreation supervisor and WaunaFest Run Committee member, said he posed the idea of honoring Tweed and renaming the 10-mile race to fellow committee members who approved.
“It’s a pretty nice legacy he’s left,” Skoug said. “We didn’t have the run for one year and everybody missed it. The legacy of starting that run and keeping it going all these years needs to be recognized.”
This is the race’s 44th year, minus one canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the race features a 5k walk and run, a kiddie run and the 10-mile run, now officially known as the Ted Tweed 10 Mile.