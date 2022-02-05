Though birth rates are declining nationwide, school enrollments continue to grow in Waunakee.
An increase in apartment homes, townhouses and other multifamily housing options in Waunakee, coupled with the Waunakee Community School District’s reputation for excellence has resulted in a growing student population for the foreseeable future.
That is one takeaway from a 54-page report prepared by MDRoffers Consulting for the Waunakee school district in January. As school administrators and board members address facility needs throughout the district with an eye toward a November referendum, the report offers insight into how much and where student counts will grow.
Urban planner Mark Roffers examined Waunakee’s housing market for the report, noting that after 2010, more multifamily housing began to be constructed in the village. With enough housing growth within a certain price range, student populations in Waunakee will increase, the report notes.
“Part of the challenge that has resulted in flat growth is housing prices have gone up and up and up while salaries have not kept pace,” Roffers said.
He said the market is beginning to respond by offering a greater diversity of housing. Currently, developments such as Arboretum Village and Heritage Hills are offering twin homes, and three apartment complexes are planned. One 50-unit complex, Village on Main, is currently under construction. Other larger complexes, with the Woodland Crest subdivision at Woodland Drive and Peaceful Valley Parkway and Heritage Hills to the east on Hwy. 19, are in the approval states.
“I’m expecting the school-age population to increase because the number of housing units and students they bring will counteract the birth-rate decrease,” Roffers said.
While the Kilkenny Farms, Westbridge, Carriage Ridge and Community of Bishop’s Bay Back Nine developments are expected to be completed in 2023, new housing starts will continue in Arboretum Village through 2025. Housing starts will continue to occur in Westview Meadows, the Community of Bishops Bay Farm and Prairie phases, and Heritage Hills through 2035.
Also factored into Roffers' enrollment projections are the subdivisions built in the 1990s to 2000s, many occupied by empty nesters who may no longer want a quarter-acre lot and yards to maintain. As those homes are put on the market, more housing capacity is created for families.
The phenomenon of Waunakee’s rising student enrollment amid a declining birth trend is somewhat unique. Roffers said larger districts, such as Madison, are seeing flat to declining enrollments, perhaps as a result of families seeking to leave neighborhoods there.
“It’s hard to tell without surveying why people are moving,” Roffers said, adding that there is a movement away from the city to the outer areas of the county.
Meanwhile, Dane County as a whole is seeing significant migration in, Roffers said. As couples in their 20s and 30s move to the region for jobs at companies like Epic or Exact Sciences, they look for communities to start a family in.
“Waunakee is on the top of the list,” Roffers said.
Though birth rates have dropped significantly nationwide since 2014, Dane County’s population has grown.
“We’ve got people moving to Dane County from other states and other countries because of the job opportunities,” Roffers said.
Roffers' report shows shows an increase of growth particularly among K-4 students. It projects 639 additional students within the next 14 years and that a fourth elementary school will be needed by 2030.
To view the full report and follow the district’s progress as the school board and administration plan for the November referendum, visit https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/referendum-2022.cfm.