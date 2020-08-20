A Waunakee man is facing charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin.
Samuel A. Schiltz, 19, Waunakee, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on May 11, 2020, he possessed a .40 caliber handgun.
If convicted, Schiltz faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey C. Stephan is handling the prosecution.
