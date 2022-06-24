The family of a Waunakee woman who was reported missing 15 years ago is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of her killer.
Kelly Nolan was 22 when her family reported her missing in June of 2007. Her body was found on July 9 in a wooded area along the 4700 block of Schneider Drive in the Town of Dunn. According to Madison Police, her death was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.
A student at UW-Whitewater, Nolan was last seen alive at 2:30 a.m. in the State Street area June 23. According to a report from Madison Police, Nolan was subletting an apartment on East Mifflin Street and looking for part-time work.
Police say Nolan spent the night before her disappearance out with friends. After they separated, Nolan remained in the State Street area where witnesses placed her along the 500 block between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m.
Several veteran detectives remain assigned to the case and continue to pursue all new leads and remain committed to finding the person or persons responsible.
Police say they are still working to determine who may have been involved and whether Nolan left the State Street area on her own or forcibly. No one is currently considered a person of interest or suspect.
Nolan was wearing an emerald green, scooped-neck shirt and jeans, and carrying a grayish-green handbag with several outside pockets, according to the police report.
Madison Police urge anyone with information, or who may have seen her that evening, to contact them, saying no detail is too small. Tips can be submitted by calling (608) 266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
The Nolan family also released a statement they asked the Madison Police Department to share on their behalf:
Fifteen years have passed since our beautiful daughter and sister, Kelly Nolan, was tragically taken from us. This day in our lives seems so close and yet so distant. Her legacy of kindness, humor, loyalty and intelligence are remembered daily by all those who loved her. Kelly simply had a beautiful soul, and we thank the Lord for sending her to us, even if for a shortened time. The passage of time in no way diminishes the heinousness of the crime. We are still seeking accountability and answers surrounding our daughter's death. We know there is someone out there, whether locally or elsewhere, that can shed light on what happened to Kelly during her final moments of life. Moments we were robbed of spending with her. We ask that you contact the Madison, Wisconsin, Police Department with any information you might have. No detail is too small or insignificant. Please tell police what you saw, know, heard or believe happened to Kelly. Those details just might be the information that is needed to solve this crime and bring a small bit of peace to our family. We ask that you be brave. And know coming forward will not be easy. There are ways for you to remain anonymous if you choose. We also want to take a moment to thank the Madison Police Department, who remain dedicated to solving this case and work daily to prevent other innocent young women from becoming victims. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
The family of Kelly Nolan