In 1979, the Waunakee Area EMS began as a volunteer ambulance crew to serve the Waunakee area. Twelve years later, Vaughn Frye joined, and this month, Frye marked his 30th year as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician.
He was 38 when he took a CPR class from Dick and Helen McVicar, two of the first EMTs on the crew, and they talked him into joining. Like other members, he learned new skills to serve his community. At the time, Frye worked nights for Oscar Mayer, and slept during the day unless an emergency call came in, he said.
Frye remembers initially training on the defibrillator, a new purchase for the Waunakee EMS then. While he has remained at the basic EMT level, others trained to become advanced EMTs to start some intravenous medications and provide treatment. The EMS service is now at the paramedic level, with professional paramedics responding to calls along with volunteers like Frye.
At monthly meetings, held virtually through the pandemic, trainings keep the EMTs up to date on their skills. Volunteers with Waunakee EMS are expected to average six-hour shifts each week and respond to calls when needed. Those who live far from the station can remain there, stay at the dorms and use the kitchen and exercise facilities.
Frye has made a point of recognizing his fellow EMTs service to the Waunakee community.
Two years ago, as the Waunakee Area EMS marked its 40th year, Frye headed up a project to erect a monument with the long-serving volunteers’ names.
“When I came up with the idea, we had three people that retired from the service. All three of them had over 30 years of service. So we lost almost 100 years of experience. Basically, all those people that put in so many years really didn’t get any other recognition,” Frye said.
While fellow EMTs, friends and family understood the service the EMTs provided, the public had no idea.
“I just thought it would be nice to have something so that the whole village and the community could recognize what they did for the community,” Frye said.
He made a proposal to WWDDVS Commission, the governing body composed of representatives from each village and town served. The project then grew.
Vaughn’s idea was for a square monument, but it evolved over time. It was unveiled in June 2019 with two wings.
Now, an Active Member Memorial Bench at the site recognizes three EMTs who died as members – George Kolb, Mike Adler and Dennis Ruskin. The words, “They served the community up to the final day of their life,” are inscribed on the bench. Frye, EMS Director Scott Russell and Frye’s wife Nila Frye have worked on the project.
The Waunakee EMS added more professional staff in response to the growing community. Waunakee paramedics can administer more medications and get to emergency calls faster than responders for neighboring agencies. Today, many of the volunteers who work alongside them are studying medicine.
“We’ve had a number of people become doctors; they start off here as EMTs and keep going,” Frye said.
Frye expects in the future, Waunakee EMS will be mainly professional service with paramedics, he said.
For now in Waunakee, volunteer emergency responders serve not only the Waunakee Area EMS, but also the Waunakee Fire Department. They sacrifice time from their families responding to calls and serving their community.
“Sometimes you miss family events because you’re called out,” Frye said. “EMTs and firefighters, you never know when you’re going to get called. You miss holidays, too.”
Five Waunakee firefighters have served for 30 or more years, including Mike Helt, Todd Meffert, Assistant Chief Gary Hansen and Chief Dave Kopp.
Mike Helt is also still active with Waunakee Area EMS.
Because of Frye’s efforts, the retired volunteer EMTs who served for 15 years or more are inscribed on the monument outside of the station on at Klein Drive. Retired EMTs who served more than 30 years include John Van Dinter, Maureen Van Dinter, Helen McVicar, Ken Diericks and Randy Smith.