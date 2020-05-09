A 31-year-old Waunakee man is accused of operating while intoxicated while allegedly veering out of his lane while driving on Fifth Street May 2 and hitting a bicyclist, causing injury.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Waunakee Police arrived at the scene at approximately 12:31 p.m. May 2 after they were dispatched to a car vs. bicyclist crash.
One officer reported observing a black Honda sedan parked along the south curb facing west. The officer observed a flat driver’s side front tire and significant damage to the front windshield on the driver’s side and also red fabric on the upper edge of the windshield. The fabric was later observed to be consistent with the shirt of the victim worn at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.
The officer observed the victim on her back with her head near the cement curb and her orange bicycle with visible damage to the front tire nearby.
The officer directed his attention to the man reported as the driver of the Honda, whom he recognized from past contacts as Alexander J. Borden-Hur, the defendant.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer observed the defendant to be “unsteady on his feet as the defendant stood still and swayed while walking.”
The officer spoke with the defendant, who appeared to be confused and impaired by alcohol or drugs, the complaint states.
Another Waunakee officer also observed that the defendant was unsteady on his feet, with pinpoint pupils and slurred speech, according to the criminal complaint.
The defendant told police he was driving westbound on Fifth street when he saw a large group of bicyclists in the middle of the road and swerved to the right to avoid them, but not too far to avoid hitting parked vehicles, the complaint states.
The officer observed only emergency responders’ vehicles parked, and those would not have been present at the time of the crash, the criminal complaint notes.
The defendant denied drinking or taking drugs that day but said he had just been released from the hospital and believed hospital staff gave him Gabapentin for his nerve pain, according to the complaint.
The defendant failed field sobriety tests and was unable to keep his balance while listening to instructions, the complaint notes.
Another Waunakee officer who was the first to respond approached the victim on the ground bleeding, according to the complaint. After retrieving his medical bag, the officer observed the victim was face down on her knees and elbows with her arms covered in blood. After assessing her injuries, he saw a large laceration on her neck.
A search of the defendant’s vehicle revealed multiple prescription pill bottles, including an unopened Duloxetine bottle, Pantoprazole with two pills left, a bottle of Methylphenidate with 1 1/2 pills, Suboxone bottle with 26 used wrappers, two pills of Gabapentin, empty Concerta bottle, empty Methylphenidate bottle, half bottle of Tylenol Cold & flu, Ondansetron half fill with two different pills mixed, Gabapentin bottle with two used Suboxone wrappers and one stray used Suboxone wrapper.
The officer then spoke with the defendant’s mother, who said she had picked the defendant up from in the hospital where he had been for the past five days for alcohol and drug treatment.
The defendant had left to go home to take a shower, his mother said, but returned shortly after, and the mother suspected he had been drinking, according to the complaint. The defendant then left the house sometime between 12:20-12:30 p.m., she allegedly told police.
A witness also told police that she had heard the car behind her and then observed the woman riding her bike fall off as she was hit by the black car. The witness allegedly reported the car driving down the wrong side of the road when it struck the bicyclist.
Police checked on the victim at the hospital the following day and were told that she had undergone surgery for the cut on her neck area and also a fractured vertebrae.
A check with the Division of Motor Vehicles found that defendant was convicted on Jan. 3, 2013, of operating while intoxicated.
Borden-Hur faces one felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and if convicted, may be fined a maximum of $25,000 or imprisoned up to one year and six months.
He also faces a count of felony bail jumping, and if convicted, may be fined up to $10,000 or imprisonment of more than six years.
The third count is operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, which carries a maximum of $1,100 or six months imprisonment.
