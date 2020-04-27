A dedicated group of ladies from Peace Lutheran Church has been meeting monthly for many years to put together quilts. Lutheran World Relief distributes these quilts worldwide to where they are needed the most. On average, the group makes 30 quilts each year.
With the Wisconsin “Safer at Home” initiative, the monthly quilting group could no longer meet. They had the sewing skills, they had the material in our quilting closet at church, and they definitely had the time. When the CDC recommended people start wearing face masks while out and about, going to grocery stores and other necessary errands, the group decided this was a way they could help the community.
They chose two basic patterns, but actually left it up to each sewer as to what pattern they wanted to use. Two members sorted through the quilting closet for material, and an e-mail went out to the quilting group asking who was interested in making face masks.
Little did they know how much in demand quarter-inch elastic would become. Fortunately, one member ordered 140 yards on the internet while it was still available. After one and a half weeks, they have gone through about half of it.
They decided that not only did they want to help the people in the congregation, but also others in the community. After approximately three weeks, the Peace Lutheran quilters have donated 85 face masks not counting an additional 60-75 that will be donated to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection for their drive-through event Wednesday, April 29. These masks have gone to congregation members, the Waunakee Senior Center, the workplace of one of our congregation members, and WNC.
With the continuance of “Safer at Home” through May, the quilters expect the demand to continue for a while and are ready and willing to help the community.
