The Waunakee school board is seeking applicants to serve on an ad hoc committee to address equity and inclusion within the district.
The school board approved the creation of the committee in March. Participants would be charged with reviewing district policies related to civil rights and labor laws, hiring practices, and curriculum and then developing recommendations for improvement.
The district has sent a letter to community members, notifying them of the committee’s creation and inviting them to apply.
The letter notes that the committee is part of the district’s priority to provide equity of opportunity for all students, regardless of background, to have access to the district’s programs. The committee “will review district policies, applicable laws, best practices, community needs, and community perspective/voice to put forth recommendations to the board of education.”
The committee is intended to represent diverse perspectives, backgrounds and experiences from those who live, work and attend school in the community. It will be made of up of two board of education directors, students, an administrative team members, school staff and at-large members of the community, the letter notes.
It will meet monthly for no more than two hours per meeting beginning in late May or early June. Meetings may take place online.
To apply for membership on the committee, access the application through this link and email it to district_administrator@waunakee.k12.wi.us. The application can also be mailed to the Administrative Offices at 905 Bethel Circle, Waunakee, WI 53597 c/o Rebecca McDonough by May 22, 2020.
