Waunakee’s board of education approved a new logo for the school district this week, marking the end of a year-long branding process that involved more than 140 participants and several focus-group meetings.
Graphic designer Nathan Chow presented the logo to board members at their April 11 meeting and asked that they approve the recommendations his branding team had developed. Chow noted that the branding team had consisted of district staff and administrators, parents, alumni and even local business leaders.
“It’s everything I heard from this team to help come up with a solution,” Chow said as team members unveiled the logo to school officials Monday night.
Pulling aside a cover from an approximately four-foot-tall easel, Chow and his team revealed a purple “W” with horizontal lines directly above and below it. To the right of the letter was an all-caps, sans-serif “WAUNAKEE,” underlined by the words “Community School District.”
“This is the solution that we came up with as a team,” Chow said. “It’s to represent all, basically from 4K to 12th grade. It’s to be your taxpayer. It’s to be your staff and administration – anyone basically who lives and breathes Waunakee. It brings professionalism. It brings consistency of use and the themes of collaboration, strength, support, integration, even being on top of a pedestal.”
Chow then revealed a second logo designed specifically for athletic-group usage. The logo was nearly identical to the district-wide logo, with the exception of the “W” being a different font and bordered by a shield rather than horizontal lines.
Board members expressed support for the new logos but asked how the district would approach requests from PTO and booster groups looking to add embellishments to it for the sale of clothing and other merchandise.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said the district would “stick very closely” to the new brand.
“We have to make sure that this represents the school district,” Guttenberg said. “This doesn’t represent X club that was created over here, that has whatever activities. This is the school district’s. It represents our middle-school students and our high-school students. It represents those kids and those programs. It’s not just used everywhere in the community. It’s specifically for the district. That’s a piece that we felt very strongly about, and that’s a piece that we’ll have to work forward on, as far as making sure that’s in place.”
Director Dave Boetcher agreed that responding to requests for logo alterations in a consistent manner would be important.
“So the district office’s answer is ‘no,’” Boetcher said. “I don’t disagree with that at all. I just think we need to be 100-percent clear, before somebody runs out and buys a hundred shirts.”
Board members approved the new logos by unanimous vote. President Joan Ensign, a lifelong resident, former Waunakee High School teacher and longtime board-of-education member, expressed sentiments many in the older generation had felt heading into the rebranding process.
“As a lifetime resident here, I went to Waunakee schools,” Ensign said. “And I have to say, it made me nervous, because I love the traditionalism. But I love the outcome. It’s beautiful.”
Other business
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board:
- approved a correspondence that will be sent to district staff during National Teacher Appreciation Week. The letter expresses the school board’s appreciation for their service and commitment to students, family and the community.
- heard the official results of the spring election. Clerk Judy Engebretson was re-elected to represent the towns of Dane and Springfield, while treasurer Jack Heinemann was re-elected to represent the village of Waunakee. Newcomer Katie Dotzler beat out incumbent Dave Boetcher for the remaining seat representing the village.
- approved a resolution recognizing the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month and stating that the district will fly the Mental Health flag each May, in recognition of the observance.
- approved an advertising request from the Waunakee Softball Boosters. The club will hang banners on the varsity and junior-varsity outfield fences, which local businesses can sponsor for a reasonable cost. Funds raised from the sponsors will be used to purchase equipment and fund regular maintenance of the infields.