Voters in the Waunakee Community School District have approved a referendum to exceed the levy limit in order to pay for the additional costs of instruction and operational expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to unofficial results reported by Dane County, the vote has passed by 7115 in favor 4198 against.
The referendum asked if the district could allocate the portion of the levy that had been slated to reduce debt to be used to cover the additional costs related to instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check the Tribune for a breakdown of the vote totals.
