A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit June 2 accuses a 17-year-old from Irma, Wisconsin, of theft, burglary and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
The criminal complaint, filed on behalf of the Waunakee and Madison police departments, asks the court to find Jamier J. Frazier, a juvenile, delinquent as a result of allegedly violating state or federal law.
Frazier is serving probation for another charge filed in March of vehicle operator flee/elude officer and a second count of hit-and-run with a motor vehicle. He received probation after pleading guilty in May to the first charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Madison police responded to a report of a stolen car on March 1. That car, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with an Illinois license plate, was then captured on surveillance video at a Kwik Trip on Maple Grove Drive in Madison next to a vehicle from which a purse with credit cards was reported stolen at approximately 2:09 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. The owner of the purse then reported one of the stolen credit cards used at 2:15 p.m. at Exxon Mobil Aberg in Madison.
At approximately 2:43 p.m., a Waunakee Police Officer reported to Dublin Way in Waunakee for a report of a stolen vehicle, a 2016 blue Buick sedan. Another vehicle parked in the same garage had been rummaged through and several items were reported stolen.
A witness observed a red vehicle on Kilarney Way and observed two or three black teenage males run out of the driveway and get in the red vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Town of Madison police found the Buick sedan abandoned on March 7.
The red Hyundai was recovered by the Middleton Police Department at around 3:15 p.m. March 2 at Kwik Trip on University Avenue, along with some of the owner’s property. Also in the Buick recovered March 7 was another credit card reported stolen from a vehicle parked at N. Thompson Drive in Madison during the morning hours of March 2 and used at two locations.
In surveillance videos, a Waunakee detective recognized juvenile suspects, including Frazier, from photographs associated with the case and shared on social media.
The complaint states that Frazier and three other suspects “are all well-known thieves in Dane County and have been for at least the past three years. They have all been arrested [and] previously charged for crimes related to burglary, theft, credit card fraud and stolen vehicles.”
Two are well known in Milwaukee for crimes related to stolen vehicles, the criminal compliant notes.
Frazier faces a number of counts. They include a felony count of drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, a felony count of identity theft, misdemeanor theft, present during a burglary (party to a crime) and passenger in a vehicle operated without the owner’s consent.