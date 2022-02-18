Celebrating FFA Week at Waunakee High School

FFA Week at Waunakee High School is always full of events, activities and community service to celebrate our favorite CTSO (Career & Technical Student Organization).
The FFA-mily pulls together 5 days of events that happen during our Contact Times, lunches and on social media pages to serve the school/community that supports them throughout the year. They are always finding ways to teach students, big and small, about where their food comes from and how much our agricultural industries are crucial to the history of Wisconsin.
The greenhouse
Passionate and dedicated members took their love of plants and turned it into a business adventure! Greenhouse Managers apply to plant, care and market the greenhouse plant sale in the spring. Students learn invaluable knowledge on the vegetables and plants we sell along with industry skills that they are able to transfer into careers one day. The members start their duties planting seeds in early February and remain until every last plant is sold or donated at the end of May. FFA donates plants to over 10 different organizations by the end of our sale, feeding communities and giving students the opportunities to share their love of plants with those in need.
Taher Food Service, along with our agriculture department, have continued to utilize our Fork Farms hydroponic grow towers to help teach students about how their food is grown and help to grow some of the food that is served in our school lunch program. These grow towers are planted and maintained by our Plant Science course as well as independent students so that they are able to learn the whole process of starting their food from seed.
Sassman awardEvery March the Downtown Madison Kiwanis club offers a luncheon for the FFA members of Dane County, to celebrate their successes of the year and provide an opportunity for students to connect with their members. Students get to hear passionate speakers and one lucky student from each chapter is granted the Louis M Sassman award to honor their community service. Our Waunakee students enjoy talking to the Kiwanis members, hearing about how their lives are embedded in agriculture.. The 2021 Sassman award winner was Emily Gavinski.
FFA BanquetThe 2021 FFA Banquet was hosted on our social media sites and our FFA website this past year, celebrating our students even when they could not be together. Members, Alumni and supporters were honored through videos, posts and stories.
A couple of the highlights of the banquet season include recognizing outstanding seniors through our FFA Alumni scholarship program and through the DeKalb Award program. Our two recipients for the FFA Alumni Scholarships are, Mathew Karls and Emily Gavinski. These two students went above and beyond as FFA members to encourage other students, clubs and community members to take part in all that agriculture can offer them. The DeKalb award winner was Lydia Gilles, another senior who made it her mission to make all students feel welcomed in our organization and provide an FFA-mily to all.
State ConferenceThe Wisconsin FFA hosted their annual FFA Halftime Conference for FFA leaders to expand their leadership potential through meeting other chapters. The Wisconsin FFA Officer team puts together skits, workshops and activities that help students get out of their comfort zones and introduces them to the qualities of leadership that FFA members possess.
One Waunakee FFA leader, Joe Kaney, was able to work with other chapters, ASSEMBLE an action plan for the upcoming semester and encourage others to stay strong in their quest to become agricultural advocates.
Work experienceStudents in agriculture courses get the unique opportunity to have guest speakers come into the classroom to tell them about their experiences in the agriculture world. This year’s Plant Science class had the chance to learn from Mary Hoffman of Sweet Pea Floral in Waunakee about her business and about what it takes to become a floral designer. They were able to create beautiful arrangements while learning from a true craftswoman about what customers want, the insides of the floral business and how their arrangements can impact whomever receives them.
FFA members also listened to a presentation by Shannon Lamb, the Lodi AG Fair’s Fairest of the Fair. A past graduate of the Waunakee agriculture program, Shannon knows all about the dedication of the students and could teach them about the importance of agricultural advocacy through her position as Fairest. Her representation at the fair, as well as for the department, sparked inspiration in younger members to continue their journeys.
The FFA even gets impromptu tours when we encounter rockstar FFA Alumni members. Allie Valencia, a graduate from the Waunakee FFA Program, works for Lodi Veterinary Care and helps coordinate our Zoetis Support Program through her position. We brought students to Lodi Vet to accept an award and Allie jumped on the opportunity to show students all of the large animal facilities that make Lodi Veterinary Care unique.
Students were able to see the cattle holding areas, chutes, stalls and surgical rooms that can help veterinarians care for their larger clientele. Students were in awe of what Lodi Vet was able to offer the animals that they hold near-and-dear to their hearts and even inspired some ride-along opportunities to explore their future career paths! The FFA Alumni group is always willing and ready to support our students in whatever way that they can.