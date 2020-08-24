The Dane County Sheriff's Office announced the death of one of its own due to complications of COVID-19 on Aug. 22.
"It is with great sadness that Sheriff Mahoney informs you of the passing of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell, age 61, due to COVID-19," the announcement states.
Deputy Treadwell was sworn in as deputy sheriff on May 8, 1995. He was promoted to the rank of DIII-Training Deputy on April 23, 2000.
"Deputy Treadwell was a dedicated valued member of our training team. Among his many areas of expertise, Rick was a Recruiter, EVOC Instructor, Firearms Instructor and CPR Instructor. He also instructed at the DCSO Jail Academy and Law Enforcement Academy," the announcement states.
All evidence indicates that Deputy Treadwell contracted COVID-19 while on duty, according to the sheriff's office. As such, this is being treated as a line of duty death, the first COVID-19 law enforcement line of duty death in the State of Wisconsin.
Treadwell was escorted from the hospital to the funeral home by a law enforcement procession.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi expressed his condolences in a release late Saturday.
“Our entire Dane County family mourns the passing of Deputy Rick Treadwell – his life taken too early by this terrible virus. Our love and condolences go out to Rick’s wife and children and the many men and women with whom he served.
“We as a county will do everything possible to provide comfort and support to Rick’s family. And we will continue to do everything in our power to fight the spread of this deadly virus and the unfair suffering and devastation it brings,” Parisi said.
Deputy Treadwell leaves behind his wife and their three adult children, as well as many friends, students and co-workers.
Funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement honors are pending.
