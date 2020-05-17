Waunakee Tribune staff received two awards and an honorable mention in the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
Tom Linder, former sports editor, received a third-place award in the Sports Photo category for his picture of Ty Miller taking down his opponent. He also received an honorable award for best sports section.
Roberta Baumann received a third-place award in the Best Localized National Story category for her story on the national police shortage.
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association had been scheduled to present the awards at its annual convention March 20, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
