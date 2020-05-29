Waunakee Police are investigating an incident with shots fired at the 5900 block of Woodland Drive.
Police responded to a report of a weapons incident at 7:15 a.m. May 29, according to a release from the Waunakee Police Department. The suspects were gone when police arrived.
Investigation showed a vehicle had been stolen from the residence earlier that morning. The suspects later returned to look for property they had left behind and were confronted by a homeowner.
During the incident, one of the suspects displayed a handgun, and shots were fired, according to the release. Four total suspects were involved. Nobody was injured during the incident.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Waunakee Police Department at (608) 849-4523 or leave a message on its tip line at (608) 849-2TIP (2847).
Waunakee Police was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
