A 23-year-old Madison man is facing 10 counts, including burglary, theft, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after a late May incident in Waunakee.
DelDemonte D. Bell is accused of participating in the theft of a vehicle and other items from a Waunakee home where, after the homeowner discovered suspects in her yard, shots were fired, and later, a high-speed chase through Madison ensued.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Waunakee police were called to the Waunakee home the morning of May 29. The resident provided police with the license plate number of a small black SUV that the she observed the suspects in. She described the suspects, and said she woke up to the sound of her dog howling near the rear entrance to the home where she saw two faces staring into the kitchen through the glass patio door, the criminal complaint states. When she unlocked the door, the dog ran after the men, and she observed a newer, small black Ford SUV coming at her at a high rate speed, then ran inside to write down the license plate number taped to the rear window, according to the complaint.
Looking around the property later, she found a pair of gloves and a phone, then started to talk to neighbors, the complaint states.
The suspects then returned, and one neighbor ran up to the driver inside the vehicle and said something, the complaint notes.
The homeowner “then saw a gun come out of the window” and the person she assumed to be driver yelled, “‘Give me my phone back,’” the complaint states. The woman then began to run, and a Black male ran toward her with the gun in his hand.
The woman reported to police she that she heard gunshots and told police, “This terrified me to my core, not just for my life, but for my dad’s and neighbors,” the complaint states.
Police then interviewed other neighbors who also witnessed the incident and a gray BMW taken from a hangar.
Also reported stolen were a FOB and a key for another vehicle and other items.
That afternoon at 4:50 p.m., a Sun Prairie police officer received texts from a Maple Bluff police officer indicating the black SUV allegedly driven by the suspects was spotted on East Washington Avenue and was involved in a hit-and-run.
The Sun Prairie officer observed a vehicle similar to the one involved in the Waunakee shooting incident and was able to identify it from the license plate number, according to the criminal complaint. The officer radioed Sun Prairie dispatch, then positioned himself behind the suspect vehicle, which ran a red light as it approached Hwy. 151.
According to the criminal complaint, a high-speed chase with speeds up to 110 miles per continued on Hwy. 151 until it merged at E. Washington Avenue.
The officer pursued the vehicle on E. Washington Avenue, to Lien Road, and observed it swipe the rear passenger door of a four-door sedan, then continue northeast on Lien Road before turning left on Thierer Road.
The pursuit continued onto Hwy. 51 then to Dane County Airport area where the officer lost visual contact. Madison police officers located the suspect vehicle on Northport Drive, unoccupied, at 8:14 p.m.
Through their investigation, Waunakee detectives identified Bell based on clothing, stature, phone, phone records and surveillance taken on May 29, the complaint states.
Bell is a convicted felon and was a suspect in the theft of a vehicle at the same address on May 24, 2019, the criminal complaint adds.
The black Ford SUV allegedly used by the suspects was listed stolen by the UW police department on May 22.
Video surveillance shows Bell at the hangar and in the Ford SUV. Detectives also recovered bullets at the scene of the Waunakee residence.
The Sun Prairie police officer who had initiated the pursuit had identified Bell from a surveillance video at a department store and searched the property where the Ford SUV was stopped. On the early evening of May 30, a maintenance staff member located a black Smith and Wesson .22 caliber M&P handgun that appeared identical to a handgun Bell had been holding in a Facebook Live video he posted to his account on May 20, the complaint states.
Bell is charged with two felony counts of take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent, party to a crime, with each carrying a maximum sentence of 12 years that could be extended because he had previously been convicted of the same charge on March 4.
He also faces one count of burglary as a repeater and misdemeanor theft, and two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, along with disorderly conduct use of a dangerous weapon.
In addition, he faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, another of felony bail jumping and one of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
