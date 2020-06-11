The Waunakee Public Works Department is anticipating street resurfacing to a number of streets to be done with summer.
The contractors have not yet provided a proposed schedule for the work. The list of streets includes for mill and overlay resurfacing includes:
-Reeve Drive from N. Klein Drive to N. Holiday Drive
-William Way from S. Klein Drive to S. Holiday Drive
-Henry Street from Dorn Drive to Raymond Road
-Elizabeth Street from Dorn Drive to Raymond Road
-John Street from Dorn Drive to Raymond Road
-Rupert Road Raymond Road to Fifth Street
-Centennial Parkway from Century Avenue to Ganser Drive
-Bristol Drive from Winston Way to Simon Crestway
-Kearney Way South Street to Knightsbridge Road
-Verleen Avenue from N. Century Avenue to N. Madison Street
-Centennial Park Parking Lot resurfacing
-Parkview Circle surfacing
The sidewalk safety repairs are scheduled to begin the week of June 15.
