ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
June 29, 1922
The Waunakee baseball team trimmed DeForest Sunday 8-1. Lefty Peterson gave up only seven hits but his teammates had seven errors.
The contractors have started putting in the new concrete Main Street at the McWatty corner.
C.J. Schmidt was elected treasurer for a term of three years at the Union Free High School meeting Monday evening.
Sunday and Monday the mercury dropped to around 48 degrees. It was the coldest since 1902.
Farmers are now about finished with tobacco planting and are busy putting up hay.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 30, 1927
Mrs. Math LaCrosse, former resident of Waunakee, died at her home in Madison on Saturday.
Miss Evelyn Dickert and Dr. J. S. Doll were united in marriage at St. James Church, Madison, on Tuesday, June 28.
Mr. and Mrs. William Statz celebrated their silver wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 26.
Adam Frederick had the misfortune of breaking his arm recently.
J.A. Hogan was elected clerk at the meeting of the high school district Monday night. He replaced A.P. Kenney who resigned.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 26, 1947
Miss Betty Ripp and George Marx were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 17.
The Civic Club blanked Dane Sunday 1-0. Reinke held Waunakee to five hits and one run.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Williamson announce the birth of twin sons at their home on Wednesday, June 25.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Kessenich announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, June 21.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 26, 1952
William Borchers reported the first ripe tomato on Tuesday, June 23.
Mrs. Henry Hellenbrand Sr., 81, died Monday morning at the Sun Prairie nursing home after a long illness.
Fire destroyed the large barn on Steve Mulcahy farm at Dane Friday morning.
Word was received by Mr. and Mrs. Ray Ripp that their son, Harold, was wounded in action in Korea on June 15.
Westport shut out the Waunakee Civic Clubbers by a score of 6-0. Diederich and Cork did the hurling for Waunakee.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 21, 1962
Mr. and Mrs. Michael F. Simon will observe their 25th wedding anniversary by having an open house on Saturday, June 30, at their home in Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. John Wagner, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, June 19.
Miss Beverly Luginbuhl, Waunakee, became the bride of William E. Frederickson, Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 29, 1972
Edward R. Chambers, 61, long-time Waunakee tavern operator, died Thursday, June 22, in a Madison hospital after a brief illness.
Mrs. Bob Gilbertson, Waunakee, brought in five ripe Wisconsin 55’s tomatoes she picked from the garden last Monday.
The mailbox of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Raemisch and Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Raemisch, located near Waunakee, is famous. It has been designed as “National Mailbox of the Month” by Farm Wife News, a national publication for rural women.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 17, 1982
Waunakee’s Home Talent team downed Mazomanie twice within four days during the past week. They won 14-6 in regular league play and 7-5 in Nite league action.
Joe Miller assumed the job of commander of American Legion Post 360, and Jean Epping is the new president of the Legion Auxiliary.
Several goats have taken up residence on the grounds of Endres Manufacturing. Larry Endres, owner of the firm, has built a Bavarian type barn for his guests.
Dean Statz was named most valuable player at the Waunakee Warrior baseball potluck supper.
Members of Peace Lutheran Church congregated behind Wisconsin Bank Sunday to celebrate the church’s 10th anniversary. Services were held in the basement of the bank before the church was built on Century Avenue.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 11, 1992
The people behind the push to build an outdoor swimming pool in Waunakee have given up the effort after failing to find enough others with the enthusiasm, energy and time to carry on the fight.
The 34 Fox Bluff and South Meadow residents at the Town of Westport meeting Monday questioned the board’s motives behind proposing the installation of sewer in their area. One person even suggested the board was trying to push the sewer proposal to accommodate a large land holder who may develop his property.
Steve and Karla Meier, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter, Kayla Jean, born Monday, May 25, at Meriter Hospital.
The girls’ track team took third in the 400-meter relay at the WIAA state meet with Gena Duren, Rhonda Endres, Jenny Wipperfurth and Marnie Blau running. Chad Moston finished seventh in the 400-meter dash.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 13, 2002
Waunakee residents recently received their notice of assessment after the latest revaluation, and some say they are shocked by the increase in the value. Overall, assessed values in the village rose 43 percent from last year’s.
After a five-hour public hearing Monday, the Town of Springfield Plan Commission decided to choose an engineer to review documents about a proposed quarry along Schneider Road.
Today’s kids playing in Waunakee baseball leagues are following a tradition started by Ed Hellenbrand more than 30 years ago. Back in the late 1960s, the Waunakee resident started the village’s first non-traveling league for boys in fifth through eighth grades. At that time, Hellenbrand organized four teams of boys who didn’t make the Babe Ruth league, and they eventually played at the youth ball diamond in Village Park. The park’s ballfield was recently named Hellenbrand Youth Diamond.
Amy and Brian Dresen, Waunakee, are the parents of a son born June 4, 2002, at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee’s Home Talent baseball team defeated Point Bluff 11-0 Sunday in a game that was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 14, 2012
Embattled Republican Gov. Scott Walker gets to keep his office after he defeated Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett by a 7-percentage point margin in the June 5 recall election.
By the end of this summer, young ballplayers could be rounding the bases under the lights at Warrior Baseball Field, thanks to support from the Waunakee Board of Education.
Even with a slight increase in projected spending in the Waunakee school district’s second draft of the 2012-2013 budget, Waunakee area taxpayers can still expect a projected 3.4 percent increase on their tax bills.