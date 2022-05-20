ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
June 1, 1922
The following will receive high school diplomas at the commencement exercises to be held tonight: Charlotte McGuire, Harriet Clarke, Pearl Borchers, Louise Raemisch, Charles Schmidt, Robert Reeve, Ted Kessenich and Edward Feiler.
Edward S. Kirst, former owner of a harness shop here, died Saturday at his home here after a long illness.
Miss Roberta Tierney fell and broke her arm between the wrist and elbow on Monday.
T.P. O’Malley and J.R. O’Malley expect to sail for Ireland the 10th of this month.
The 6,000,000th car was lifted from the assembly line at Highland Park Ford plant on May 18.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 2, 1927
The bond issue for waterworks and sewerage was voted down by five votes at an election held Tuesday. A total of 356 votes were cast.
Miss Theresa Fell and John Keller were united in marriage at St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on Tuesday.
The following will receive high school diplomas at the commencement exercises to be held June 9: Martin Hein, Roger Kenney, Margaret Klein, James Lynch, Marcella Schumacher, Marion Veith and Anna Worringer.
Miss Roseline Brabender and Anton Acker were united in marriage in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on May 24.
Archie Wheeler has moved to the Dan Delaney farm.
The high school baseball team lost to Verona Tuesday by a score of 7-6. Kenney and Miller had two hits in three trips to the plate.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 29, 1947
Mrs. Agnes Spahn, 73, operator of a Confectionery Store here for many years, died at her home early Wednesday morning.
Miss Christine Schuetz and Vernon Theisen were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Church at Dane on May 1.
Mrs. Thomas O’Dwyer, 69, resident of Dane for 38 years, died Friday at a Madison hospital.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Lodi 11-2 here Sunday. Don Kessenich, Geo. Kneubuehler and Bill Karls were the leading hitters.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Statz announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, May 26.
The local stores will close at 11 a.m. here on Friday (Memorial Day).
Mr. and Mrs. Werner Baltes announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, May 25, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 29, 1952
Mr. and Mrs. Madigan will observe their Golden Wedding on Thursday, June 5.
Miss Mary Lou Schmitz and Marvin J. Maly were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Church here on Saturday, May 24.
Mrs. Joseph Dohm, 34, died Friday of last week at her home after a one-month illness.
Miss Joyce Alford was Valedictorian and Miss Joan Meffert Salutatorian of the 1952 Senior Class.
Mrs. Lillian Ford observed her 85th birthday on Sunday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 24, 1962
The Rev. Raymond H. Ziegler will present diplomas to 54 graduates after the 7:30 a.m. Mass in St. John the Baptist Church on Sunday.
Waunkee’s Alloy Casters took a close 7-6 victory from Westport at the Waunakee Westport games.
Dick Madigan and Cliff Clausen have opened a new business in Waunakee, The American Refrigerator Service. They service commercial, residential, mobile, milk cooler, freezer and air conditioning units.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Pollack, Waunakee, on Tuesday, May 15.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 1, 1972
The first meeting of the service committee for the new Lutheran Congregation being formed in Waunakee was held on Monday, May 22, 1972, at 7 p.m. at the First Wisconsin Bank.
Mitch Reis and Dave Karls of the Waunakee FFA Chapter were among 336 finalists to receive the Wisconsin State Farmer Degree, highest recognition awarded by the state organization for students of vocational agriculture.
Attired in a bridal gown of imported Polyganza in Victorian styling, Miss Linda Marie Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Murphy, Waunakee, approached the alter on the arm on her father when she was united in marriage at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 1972, to Howard L. Schwab, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcel Schwab, Waunakee. The wedding took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
The Capitol Conference honored two members of the Waunakee High School baseball squad as senior Bob Grinde was selected as the all-conference catcher, and junior Randy Enge was chosen as one of the all-conference pitchers.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 20, 1982
This week’s Profile featured Nancy Back, coordinator of the Waunakee senior citizens nutrition program.
The Waunakee Teachers Association filed a request for mediation-arbitration in negotiations with the school board on a 1982-83 contract.
The Village Board tabled a proposal to designate a site at 206 South St. as a site for the library. Several members of the public commented that the site would be too small.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ripp, Waunakee, announce the engagement of their daughter, LuAnn, to Mark Miley, Sheboygan Falls.
Approximately 8,000 people attended Waunakee’s fifth annual Garage Sale Day, according to officials of the sponsoring Waunakee Arts Council.
The Waunakee Tribune received a first-place plaque for reporting government affairs and a third place for photography from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Joseph Hellenbrand, 60, a lifelong resident of Ashton, died May 16, 1982, at his home.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 14, 1992
An early morning fire did extensive damage to the Over and Under Bar and Grill in Westport Saturday.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Ann Prihoda who heads the Distributive Education Club of America (DECA) at Waunakee High School.
Winners of the Waunakee Optimist Club’s Oratorical contest for fourth- and fifth-graders are Angela Laubmeier, Meghan Faga, Jenny Doty, Kristie Wagner, Cindy Meicher and Aren Wish.
Ron Byrnes has taken over ownership of R.J.’s Print & Copy Shop, now referred to as R.B.’s Printing, Inc. at 113 South St., Waunakee.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 16, 2002
Jill Miller’s seventh-grade religious education class at St. John’s School has planted a garden next to the food pantry on South Street, and students plan to make fresh produce available.
Waunakee Middle School students are busy rehearsing the play, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Blankenhagen, Dane County social worker who is the leader of the Joint Forces for Families team in Waunakee.
Tami and Tom Gullard of Waunakee are the parents of a daughter born May 10 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
RE/MAX cut the ribbon of their new building at the corner of Holiday Drive and West Main Street.
The Waunakee softball team opened its week’s games with a 7-6 win over DeForest May 5 before dropping a game to Baraboo 6-4 May 10.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 17, 2012
The preliminary numbers are in for the Waunakee School District’s 2012-13 budget, and under this first rough draft of sorts, taxpayers within the district can expect to see an increase in their bills a little steeper than the 2011-2012 budget.
Local polling places showed high turnout May 8 in a first for Wisconsin – a gubernatorial primary recall election.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mark Venditto, a businessman who volunteers in the community.
The Warrior soccer team remains undefeated for the season.
At approximately 9 p.m. May 8, the Associated Press declared Tom Barrett the victor in the Democrat primary race.
The Town of Westport is the newest member of a pilot program set forth by the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District to reduce phosphorous loads into the Yahara watershed.
Four Waunakee High School seniors recently competed in the International DECA event in Utah.
Several Waunakee High School students participating in the March 3 District Solo and Ensemble Festival advanced to the April 28 state festival.