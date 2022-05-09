Waunakee school district staff honored

The Waunakee Community School District has announced its fourth quarter staff recognition awards. The six members honored for the quarter include Beatriz Angeles Ramirez, Shelly Finnel, Corey King, Cathi Mecham, Debbie Walker and Samantha Yozamp.
Beatriz Angeles Ramirez is a para educator in special education with the Waunakee Intermediate School. The staff recognition committee noted that she has done an outstanding job in supporting students with special needs, going beyond her work day to support them.
"Betty does this with cheerfulness and out of genuine care for the family. Betty is a key reason the students she works with are successful during the school day. She is kind and gentle with all students that she works with, and also provides a structured and supportive learning environment," the committee said.
Shelley Finnel is an administrative assistant at Prairie Elementary School who is patient with students an parents both in the health office and main office.
"She is a team player and is willing to help staff with whatever is needed. She has the time-consuming job of attendance and is very efficient in doing it," the committee said.
Corey King is an alternative education teacher at Waunakee High School who inspires students and helps families everyday, developing strong relationships with students who have struggled with school and often have extreme barriers to learning.
"Corey finds ways to connect with them and meet them where they are emotionally to help them re-engage with school and connect with jobs. Corey is also a wonderful team player and mentor to staff. He is always willing to help and consult on the most complicated student situations," the committee said.
Cathi Mecham is an occupational therapist at 4K sites, Arboretum Elementary and the Waunakee Intermediate School. The committee noted that she is an important team member with ideas to solve challenging problems.
"She has a wealth of knowledge from her years of experience in the medical and school environments. She offers suggestions to try with students to improve their fine motor skills, self regulation, and behavior management," the committee said.
Debbie Walker is a fourth grade teacher at Prairie Elementary School who shares not only a love of learning with her students but the importance of being kind to others.
"She incorporates ways for her students to help others in the community and within the school with her Happiness Project. She truly makes Prairie a special place to be," the committee said.
Samantha Yozamp is a cross categorical teacher at Waunakee Intermediate School who has a thorough understanding of district data tools like Educlimber, STAR, Forward and other special education tests to drive her instruction.
"Samantha fully understands that students’ basic needs need to be met in order to learn. As a result, she keeps snacks and Keurig hot cocoa on hand. She provides students with a welcoming classroom where voices are respected and listened to by all, and a structure where students know what is expected of them," the committee said.