“Need help with clothing and blankets. We lost everything since we were homeless for 6 months.”
Pleas like this are the reason the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will conduct its 29th annual Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive the weekend of Jan. 29-31. “This important annual drive allows St. Vincent de Paul to collect blankets and other bedding to be given to Dane County residents in need throughout the coming year,” says Ernie Stetenfeld, Executive Director and CEO. “Since its inception 29 years ago, tens of thousands of blankets have been given to Dane County neighbors coping with poverty.”
Pandemic precautions mean the blanket drive will have a new focus this year. The Society strongly encourages online donations for the purchase of new, good-quality blankets. Donations may be made online at svdpmadison.org, and each gift of $13.99 will purchase a blanket. New blankets will also be available for purchase for donation at all seven Dane County St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores at the same price during the drive.
For those wishing to donate new or gently used blankets or other bedding, St. Vincent de Paul parish conference members and the Youth Service Council (YSC) will host a contactless drive-through donation event on Sat., Jan. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Middlecamp Center for Vincentian Charity, located at 2033 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison. The YSC members are high school student Vincentians from Catholic churches throughout Dane County who strive to grow in holiness through prayer and friendship with one another and direct service to those in our community who are in need.
New or gently used bedding may also be donated at any of the seven Dane County Thrift Store contactless drive-through donation sites during regular business hours. Donations should be bagged or boxed and marked RTW. Local parish St. Vincent de Paul conferences will also collect blankets. A list of participating churches may be seen at svdpmadison.org/donate-blankets/.
