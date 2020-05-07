April 24-30
April 24
Assist citizen at 9:08 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Assist police at 10:56 a.m. at Kingston Way.
Check property at 2:15 p.m. at Raemisch Road.
Fraud reported at 2:44 p.m. at Manchester Crossing.
Silent 911 call at 3:31 p.m. at Reeve Drive.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 3:38 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Check property at 4 p.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
Assist citizen at 4:10 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Check property at 4:36 p.m. at Prairie View Drive.
Disturbance at 8:02 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Check property at 8:10 p.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Check property at 8:53 p.m. at S. Madison Street.
Check property at 9:50 p.m. at Castle Oaks Crossing.
April 25
Check property at 12:58 a.m. at S. Division St.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 2:12 a.m. at Westport Road.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 10:50 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
Alarm at 12:41 p.m. at Community Drive.
Check person at 1:40 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Check person at 5:45 p.m. Manchester Crossing.
Assist police at 6:23 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 6:23 p.m. at Willow Road.
Check property at 9:40 p.m. at Kopp Road and Vanderbilt Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:32 p.m. at Kilkenny Trail.
April 26
911 disconnect at 10:41 a.m. at Woodland Drive.
Check property at 3:38 p.m. at N. Madison Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 4:48 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Noise complaint at 11:23 p.m. at E. Main Street.
April 27
Disturbance reported at 2 a.m. at Fifth Street.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 9:28 a.m. at W. Main Street and N. Century Avenue.
Property found at 12:09 p.m. at Dorn Drive.
Local ordinance violation at 4:08 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Disturbance – unwanted person at 6:41 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Parking complaint on private property at 7:26 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
April 28
Check person at 10:01 a.m. at E. Verleen Street.
Check property at 10:50 am. at Prairie View Drive.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 11:10 a.m. at S. Holiday Drive and Centennial Parkway.
Annoying/obscene phone call at 11:25 a.m. at S. Madison Street.
Suspicious person reported at 12:50 p.m. at Monteray Lane.
Check property at 2:58 p.m. at Prairie View Drive.
Hit-and-run accident at 8:12 p.m. at Raemisch Road.
Missing juvenile/runaway at 8:16 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:37 p.m. at Tierney Drive.
April 29
Noise complaint at midnight at Sausalito Drive.
Alarm at 1:07 a.m. at Westbridge Trail.
Abandoned 911 call at 9:07 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Check property at 12:18 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Violation of court order at 1:30 p.m. at Knightsbridge Road.
Assist citizen at 2:31 p.m. at Wexford Drive.
Stray animal at 3:48 p.m. at Wimbleton Way.
Accident with property damage at 5:07 p.m. at E. Main and S. Madison streets.
Unintentional 911 call at 6:18 p.m. at Bradford Bay.
Silent 911 call at 7:25 p.m. at Blue Ridge Trail.
Unintentional 911 call at 8:18 p.m. at Bradford Bay.
Disturbance reported at 10:45 p.m. at E. Main Street.
April 30
Assist police at 12:37 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Drug incident/investigation at 1:05 a.m. at Water Wheel Drive and Ireland Drive.
Disturbance at 6:06 a.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Check property at 10:07 a.m. at Nord Drive.
911 disconnect at 10:22 a.m. at Wenzel Way.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 3:10 p.m. at Hwys. Q and K.
Check person at 3:30 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Check property at 4 p.m. at Tierney Drive.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 4:10 p.m. at Woodland Drive and S. Division Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:46 p.m. at Manchester Crossing.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:47 p.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
Check property at 6:12 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 6:34 p.m. at Woodland Drive and Dover Drive.
Check person at 6:52 p.m. at Manchester Crossing.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 8:50 p.m. at E. Main and South street.
Adult citations
(NOTE: MUNICIPAL DATES LISTED BELOW COULD BE RESCHEDULED.)
April 29
Kelly Riendeau, operating a motor vehicle without insurance at E. Main and S. Madison streets. Municipal court date set for July 14.
April 30
Mark Hustad, Waunakee, loud and unnecessary noise at Sausalito Drive. Municipal court date set for Aug. 18.
Joseph Kjellstrom, Waunakee, possession of marijuana at E. Main and S. Madison streets. Municipal court date set for July 14.
