The Waunakee Community School District has announced its third quarter staff recognition honorees.
Receiving honors are Julie Block, Diane Laubenstein, Angie Maurer, Doug Nolden, Luz Padilla Macias and Jenny Sydow.
Julie Block is a health assistant at Heritage Elementary School who is a listening ear for both staff and students, helping to support students’ routine health needs, emergency situations and everyday bumps or aches.
“She consistently makes kids feel better. Julie is willing to go above and beyond her duties to make sure each and every student’s needs are met before she goes about the other tasks,” the staff recognition committee said. They noted that during the COVID pandemic, Block has been essential in helping students and staff stay safe and healthy.
Diane Laubenstein is a health assistant at Prairie Elementary School who attends to student health care needs with compassion and deep concern for individual wellbeing.
“Coupled with the revolving door in and out helping students with injury, feeling ill, or administering medication, she is the main building contact for COVID contract tracing and communications with staff and families,” the staff recognition committee said.
Laubenstein has adjusted to changing protocols throughout the pandemic and manages interruptions of her day with patience and resilience.
Angie Maurer is an occupational therapist at Heritage and Prairie schools who explores how to help her students reach their therapy and life goals.
“She is knowledgeable about fine motor needs and shares with all staff and classroom students her sensory input/output knowledge,” the committee said. They noted she is full of ideas and brainstorms with staff to support students’ needs.
Doug Nolden is part of the district’s maintenance team whose skills as a mechanic are appreciated. He also works with different departments to meet students’ needs for everything from physical therapy equipment checks to helping with the Music Booster Fruit Sale.
“He has been managing our Fleet to optimize their mileage use and consistently ensuring the safety of the vehicle for our staff and students,” the committee said, adding that he anticipates potential problems to solve ahead of time.
Luz Padilla Macias is an ELL para educator at Prairie Elementary who has developed caring relationships with students as she works to support all grade levels in all content areas.
“Whether it is reading, writing, or math, she is extremely adaptive and takes the initiative to modify activities in ways that best meet the needs of the kids and allow them to participate and be successful with classroom assignments and tasks,” the committee said.
She has the additional role of an interpreter/translator in the moment, and has been a lifeline all around.
Jenny Sydow is the school nurse at the Intermediate, Middle and High Schools. She has guided all of the staff, including the health staff, along with families through these difficult years with COVID-19.
“The last two years with COVID have been so busy and constantly evolving for Jenny and yet she has never dropped any of her responsibilities when it comes to families and students,” the committee said. “Her silent and impactful actions helps us all work together to make the best possible decisions for the health of our staff and students.”
Committee members added that she has handled each situation with grace, patience and positivity.