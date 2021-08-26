Waunakee Community School District welcomes students back to school

Welcome to the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The last 18 months have certainly provided us with a plethora of thoughts, events, and realities upon which to reflect, and have filled us with anticipation and hope for the future. This school year we are excited to welcome all students back to school full time and are ready to work with every child to meet their needs, help them grow, and find success.
In the Waunakee Community School District success represents helping every child grow, expecting high levels of achievement in the academic classroom, in their personal growth as young people, and through accomplishments in our co-curricular programs. As we enter the 2021-2022 school year this definition stands particularly true.
Supporting all of our students to learn at their highest potential is our primary objective, and as we begin our school year on Sept. 1, we will be meeting our students where they are on that first day and working with them to move forward throughout the school year. Families have contacted me with their concerns about educational impacts during the pandemic, and I hear and appreciate that concern. To alleviate those concerns, I offer three comments.
First, we acknowledged that all students are coming to us this fall with different experiences over the last 18 months. For this reason, the school board has supported strategically adding key staff positions this year to keep class sizes smaller, particularly at the elementary level, provide additional support for students who require greater intervention, and adding staff to support the emotional needs of students. Education is more complicated than simply delivering instruction as it involves embracing students along their academic journey, to support their learning challenges, to provide opportunities for those who are ready for advanced concepts, and to develop structures to fortify students so they are able and ready to learn.
Second, our curriculum cycles through key learning objectives, so if a student did not master a concept on the first iteration, they will see the concept again, and in most cases, multiple times over their educational career. Mastery of a concept does not often occur after one experience but is solidified with continued application and practice. Last year, our staff prioritized essential learning targets to ensure that the key learning objectives were taught and students had the opportunity to engage on those items. Even through the various disruptions of the last year, the key objectives were taught, emphasized, practiced, and evaluated.
Finally, we have a phenomenal staff who work extremely hard to meet the needs of our students. The staff who have helped to develop our culture of excellence embrace the expectations in our school district and community. I trust our staff implicitly and know that they will be assessing our students this school year, adjusting instruction to meet their needs, and will ensure that our students are moving forward with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed now and into the future.
In addition to academic objectives, over the course of the last year our students acquired skills in resiliency, creativity, technology, executive functioning, and time management. These skills will serve them well into the future, and as we look at our students as a whole, it is important for us to believe in them.
Students achieve not only because we skillfully deliver content to them, but research supports higher levels of achievement when we connect with them as young people, encourage them in the journey, and most importantly instill our confidence in their ability to overcome obstacles, their ability to learn, and their ability to succeed.
I look forward to the positive energy of starting a new school year. Your children are our priority and it is our pleasure and honor to work with them, get to know them, and support them in all of their endeavors. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community and thank you for your support as we start the school year.