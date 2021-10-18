Waunakee Neighborhood Connection has begun donor registration for its Holiday Wishes program (formerly Adopt-a-Family). The holidays and winter season can be especially difficult for low income households. As the community pulls together to make the season bright for everyone, the generosity of donors can make a tremendous difference in the lives of families here in Waunakee that are facing financial hardship.
Through the Holiday Wishes program, donors are matched with a specific family and receive the family’s holiday wish list to fulfill. Donors can choose how large of a family they would like to assist, and the general guideline is that they spend no more than $100 for each member of the household with which they’ve been matched.
The collection and distribution of gifts will take place on Dec. 17 and 18 at the Waunakee Village Center.
Individuals, families, organizations, and businesses are invited to participate as donors. Those who would like to be matched with a family are asked to register by Nov. 5. For more information about the program and to register, visit https://conta.cc/3ARSgWj.
“We continue to see a rise not only in the number of local neighbors coming to us for services but also an increase in the level of need that these neighbors are experiencing,” said Lisa Humenik, executive director. “It is a highlight every year to have members of the community come together to support each other to make the holiday season a time of joy and peace for everyone.”
For more information about Neighborhood Connection’s holiday and ongoing programs and services, visit their website at https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.