2021: A year of hope, reunion, progress

Waunakee began 2021 full of hope as a COVID-19 vaccine was approved and finally, community members began to be immunized and entertain the idea of gathering again without fear.
At the start, service club members and village staff met on Zoom to discuss how to celebrate Waunakee’s 150th year, one that recognized the area’s native inhabitants. As the year continued, the summer festivals returned, allowing friends and neighbors to reunite and have fun together again.
In many ways, the year in this growing, dynamic community was similar to others. Several new proposals for housing, public projects and new businesses came forward. As the grew, the village government underwent a staff reorganization as its village engineer and public works director retired.
What follows are excerpts from some of the top stories of the year as 2021 unfolded.
Police department mourns loss of K-9 Izzy
Just a few weeks after the Tribune featured Police Officer Brent Schmidt and Izzy, the relatively new K-9 addition to the department, Izzy died, leaving the department to grieve. At just age 2, Izzy died during a routine spay procedure Jan. 11.
The loss was hardest for Officer Schmidt, who spent four weeks in Michigan away from his family training with Izzy, the chief said.
Several years ago as a Waunakee police officer, Kreitzman had an opportunity to experience the same thing with Alex, the department’s first K-9, as did Officer Mitch Houk, who was the handler with K-9 Thoro until that K-9s death last year.
“You’re coming back from training and you’re getting comfortable with what K-9 officer life is like,” Kreitzman said. “And that’s a ton of training and bonding, and really just becoming a partner with the dog and the dog learning what work life is like and home life.”
Izzy was becoming part of Schmidt’s family, along with the Waunakee Police Department’s family. Officer Schmidt and the dog were becoming comfortable and formed a bond, Kreitzman said.
“For something like that to happen just out of the blue, that’s devastating for him, that’s devastating for our department, especially a small department like ours,” Kreitzman said about Izzy’s sudden death.
Village board approves affordable housing TIF extension
The Waunakee Village Board voted unanimously Feb. 1 to extend the life of Tax Incremental District 2 for one year, rather than close the district, and put the $450,000 in annual increment toward housing projects.
The option had been considered after a developer, Cohen-Esrey, requested Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) assistance for an apartment complex at 701-705 West Main Street.
It was the first time the board had used Tax Incremental Finance funds in such a way.
Tax Incremental Financing is an economic development tool that allows municipalities to provide assistance for project costs by using the added tax increment from the new development. During the life of the TID, the taxes paid to those jurisdictions remain at their base value prior to the new development. The additional revenue, or tax increment, from the new development’s value, are used to pay project costs.
Waunakee’s Community Development Authority recommended the village use TID extensions to help fund affordable housing, President Chris Zellner noted. But later he said they did not suggest a policy for furnishing those funds.
The village board eventually agreed to provide a portion of the funds to Cohen-Esrey for the Village on Main apartments on West Main Street, near McDonald’s.
Village board approves staff reorganization
With two retirements on the horizon last summer, the Waunakee Village Board looked ahead at new hires and a new staffing structure.
The board voted in March to authorize the village administration to implement job descriptions and village wage scales, and to recruit a new community development director, an engineer and a communications intern.
Village engineer and public works director Kevin Even, along with construction manager Jim Madden, both retired in 2021. The plan envisioned promoting the current superintendent of public works to director of public works and hiring a professional engineer to work under the director. The engineer would coordinate engineering projects with different state and federal agencies and be responsible for stormwater management plan, plats reviews, surveys and budgeting, along with other duties. A GIS (geographic information system) would also be more utilized.
The reorganization created a new position: a community development director. That staff person would be responsible for the village’s planning, economic and community development programs and functions, developing and implementing the village’s comprehensive plan and other neighborhood plans, and promoting economic well-being and growth. The comprehensive plan would be used to guide development.
Later in the year, Tim Semmann was hired as the community development director, and Aaron Jahncke as engineer.
After year of COVID, Waunakee’s summer festivals return
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled all of last year’s summer festivals in Waunakee and most places around the globe, but as more people become vaccinated, festivals are returning – at least in some shape or form.
Organizers of three Waunakee festivals – WaunaBoom, WaunaFest and Wauktoberfest – all had plans to offer the annual celebrations possibly modifying the offerings depending on infection rates. Some health experts were predicting all United States residents will be eligible for the vaccine as of May 1. The three festivals in Waunakee are scheduled for July and September.
All of the festivals took place and were well attended.
Beating COVID together, one shot at a time
Working together with school districts, SSM Health developed a model for hosting large COVID-19 vaccinations, expediting the process of ending the pandemic.
Approximately 1,200 workers received COVID-19 vaccines at Waunakee High School at the end of March at that community clinic. Among them were 400 Dane County librarians, who got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The vaccine clinic paved the way for some smaller Dane County libraries to begin fully reopening. In some communities, smaller libraries had offered curbside pickup services only, along with limited use of the facilities by appointment this past year.
Teachers from the Waunakee and Sauk Prairie districts received their second vaccine after receiving the first at the high school clinic March 2.
EMTs from Dane County Emergency Management and the Waunakee EMS area also volunteered as vaccinators.
The Waunakee school district clinic became a model for others, and soon after 14 were held, said Kim Sveum, SSM Health spokesperson.
A year after racial incident, transformative justice completed
One year ago, on Memorial Day weekend, as the United States was reeling from the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis a week earlier, an incident woke up the Waunakee community.
The Gavinski family was one of many who, at half past midnight May 25, heard young men chanting a racial slur from a passing car. It prompted a family discussion, Connie Gavinski said. The next morning, her daughter showed her a video one of the men shared on social media. It emerged on other social media sites, and for some residents, the image of the students shouting the N-word was the first blatant expression of racial hate they’d witnessed in their community.
The May 25, 2020, incident also led one of the young men in that car to begin his own transformative journey. Kael Spann faced a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge from that night. He could have paid a $1,000 fine or done jail time. Instead, the 18-year-old opted to complete the Dane County Community Restorative Court (CRC).
Statement acknowledges Ho-Chunk land, future actions
As the Waunakee Village Board contemplated approving a statement acknowledging the Ho-Chunk Nation’s land, the expectation was that those words will be tied to future action.
Waunakee village staff presented the village board with a report summarizing the past year and a half of work with the UniverCity Year program and the UW Nelson Institute School of Environmental Studies, along with the statement at the board’s July 19 meeting.
A student group involved in the work drafted a number of ways to honor and recognize the Ho-Chunk land Waunakee is on and celebrate and honor the Nation’s history, said Todd Schmidt, village administrator.
Adopting the land acknowledgment statement was one small piece, a first step that requiring reading, studying and comprehending the impacts for it to be fully realized.
At 18, Sam Kaufmann settles in as Waunakee Village Trustee
Waunakee Village Trustee Sam Kaufmann may be the youngest person to be elected to public office in Wisconsin.
Or it could be Justin Nickels, who in 2005 was elected to the Manitowoc common council at age 18, and later mayor at age 22.
According to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, no official records of elected officials’ ages are kept, so no one knows for sure.
But both Kaufmann and Nickels were still in high school when they were sworn into office. Kaufmann was elected in the April election.
Kaufmann was just 14 when a controversial building proposal piqued his interest in Waunakee civic life, he said. At the time, T. Wall Enterprises had proposed razing several commercial buildings along the 200 block of Main Street and homes just south on Second Street.
The idea of actually serving on the board never crossed his mind until Erin Moran, a college student at the time, was elected in 2018 at age 21.
In Westport, zoning change requested for ‘natural’ cemetery
A request for a zoning change for 20 acres on the south side of Oncken Road to accommodate a cemetery plan was on the Aug. 18 Middleton Westport Joint Zoning Committee meeting agenda.
The Wisconsin Foundation had plans for a cemetery and future funeral home at the site of a former quarry, according to a letter included in the rezone application.
The request stirred opposition from some Westport residents and plan commissioners but was eventually granted by the Middleton City Council.
Waunakee Village Board OKs contract with aquatics design firm
The Waunakee Village Board voted to approve a contract with a swimming-pool design and consulting firm to help plan for a municipal swimming pool Monday.
The action resumes initial planning begun in August 2019, when village staff heard strong support for a pool during a large public meeting. A survey of the community as part of the comprehensive plan process in 2017 also showed more than 60 percent of respondents supported some of form of aquatic facility.
The COVID-19 pandemic “caused a stumbling block” in the pool planning effort, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt explained at the board’s meeting Sept. 20.
Schmidt said he and Community Services Director Sue McDade had solicited proposals from the aquatics industry and had a diligent process to review them. They were prepared to bring one firm forward when the pandemic put the project on hold and caused them to focus on other community needs.
Schmidt said Village President Chris Zellner through that time “challenged us to continue being ready, keeping our eyes and ears open, and that process has brought us new information.” Staff recommended approving the contract with Counsilman-Hunsaker Aquatics for Life for the planning process.
Counsilman-Hunsaker anticipated the work to span 120 days; the contract cost is $32,150. In a memo to the board, McDade noted that the village board had previously approved and set aside $50,000 for an aquatics center feasibility study.
Counsilman-Hunsaker has presented options for different facilities, along with capital and operational costs. The village board is now exploring those, along with a location for the project with an eye on an April referendum.
SSM Health, Waunakee schools host COVID-19 clinic for kids
Calling it a “special day” he wouldn’t forget, Dr. Jeff Pothof administered a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to both of his daughters during the first school-based clinic in Wisconsin at Prairie Elementary School Nov. 8.
UW Health’s chief quality officer, Pothof was joined by Dr. Trent Thompson, a family physician at SSM Health’s Waunakee clinic, who also gave his daughter the vaccine.
The three girls were among 480 Waunakee students ages 5-11 to attend the clinic. With another 480 scheduled for a second clinic Nov. 9, approximately 48 percent of Waunakee elementary students received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Anne Blackburn, school district spokesperson.
Last week, the CDC recommended the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11.
Pothof said as a parent, all he thought about was getting his children vaccinated.
“Today is like payday. I get to give my kids the vaccine,” he said.