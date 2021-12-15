Dec. 7
Waunakee juvenile, habitual truancy. Pled guilty. Case held open for dismissal if attendance improves.
Waunakee juvenile, underage drinking, first offense. Pled guilty. Case held open 60 days to complete Alcohol and Other Drug Assessment then one year from violation date for dismissal with no other citations.
Waunakee juvenile, habitual truancy. Pled not guilty. Pretrial set for Jan. 25.
Joan C. Arnold, Rudolph, speeding. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $98.80.
Robert W. Ash, Waunakee illegal right turn on red. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $98.80.
Ethel Z. Biba, Waunakee, operating left of center line. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $136.60.
Brett T. Breunig, DeForest, failure to stop at stop sign. Pled guilty. Case held open 30 days to write a 500-word essay to earn dismissal.
Marcus D. Britton, Madison, operating while suspended. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Shawna M. Carter, Waunakee, failure to stop for school. Default judgment entered. Fined $250.
Waunakee juvenile, riding illegally on vehicle. Pled guilty. Case held open 30 days to write 500-word essay and complete 10 hours of community service to earn dismissal.
Rong Chen, Waunakee, speeding. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $98.80.
Donovan A. Decoster, Waunakee, speeding. Pled guilty. Case held open 120 days to complete Alive at 25 and 15 hours of community service to earn amendment. Fined $124.
Kelly A. Devyor, DeForest, speeding. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $98.80.
Ruben A. Elvira Zavala, Madison, operating without a valid license. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Waunakee juvenile, failure to stop for school bus. Pled guilty. Case held open 120 days to complete Alive at 25 to earn amendment Fined $38.
Raejean M. English, Madison, operating while suspended. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Lester F. Estrada Martinez, Waunakee, display unauthorized vehicle registration plate. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $161.80.
Zichia J. Gross, Madison, operating a motor vehicle after revocation/suspension of vehicle registration. Pled not guilty. Dismissed.
Viktor D. Hechel, Waunakee, disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Posted $187.
Trent J. Hellenbrand, Madison, speeding. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Fined $376.
Christopher RM Hogg, Waunakee, failure to stop at stop sign. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $98.80.
Middleton juvenile, inattentive driving. Pled no contest. Case held open 120 days to complete Alive at 25 to earn amendment. Find $38.
Kaleb J. Lamberty, Waunakee, possession of a controlled substance. Pled guilty. Case held open for dismissal with no further violations.
Garlan D. Lebaron, Waunakee, disorderly conduct. Default judgment entered. Fined $187.
Kyle J. Lee, Stoughton, failure to yield to pedestrian, bicyclist, etc. Pled not guilty. Pretrial set for Jan. 25.
Joseph T. Lerdahl, Middleton, automobile following too closely. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Christian M. Liska, Madison, operating while suspended. Pled guilty. Dismissed (driver’s license valid).
Caitlyn R Mindham, Blue Mounds, failure to yield right of way from stop sign. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $98.80.
Wojciech R. Mroczek, Waunakee, disorderly conduct. Pled not guilty. Pretrial set for Jan. 25.
Derian F. Munguia Vallecillo, Madison, speeding. Default judgment entered. Fined $98.80.
Phoebe M. Nettesheim, Cross Plains, possession of a controlled substance. Pled guilty. Case held open 60 days to complete AODA then one year from violation date for dismissal with no other citations.
Brandon A. Nicastro, North Freedom, operating after revocation. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Julius L. Patton II, Stoughton, operating while suspended. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Sheila F. Pink, Waunakee, failure to notify police of an accident. Pled no contest. Case held open 6 months from violation date for dismissal with no other moving violations. Also pled no contest to inattentive driving. Found guilty. Posted $111.40.
Javier A. Rodriguez Ortiz, Waunakee, failure to stop for school bus. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $250.
Taylor Chapman DG Salerno, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $10.
Waunakee juvenile, speeding. Pled not guilty. Pretrial set for Jan. 25.
Paul P. Simon, Waunakee, criminal damage to property. Set for restitution hearing. Fined $439. Restitution of $2,800.
Daniel K. Sklander, Oak Creek, operating while suspended. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Kijuan D. Smith, Waunakee, possession of intoxicants in a motor vehicle. Default judgment entered. Fined $187. Default judgment also entered for possession of a controlled substance.
Waunakee juvenile, obstructed driver’s vision – front view. Pled guilty. Case held open 120 days to complete Alive at 25 to earn a dismissal.
Waunakee juvenile, riding illegally on a vehicle. Pled guilty. Case held open 30 days to write a 500-word essay and to complete 10 hours of community service to earn dismissal.
Barrington T. Tomlin, Madison, speeding. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Spencer MM Tye, Middleton, speeding. Pled guilty. Posted $98.80.
Ana M. Umanzar, Dane, operating without a valid license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $124.
Ivan A. Vilchez Pineda, Dane, operating without a valid license. Pled guilty. Posted $124.
Will E. Weaver, Waunakee, operating while suspended. Default judgment entered. Fined $124.
Bee Xiong, Madison, speeding. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Posted $98.80.