The Scrappy Sewers, who have created handbags, placemats, plate warmers, scarves and other creations to sell through the Waunakee Public Library, found a lucrative fundraiser sewing face masks this spring, and the profits are a benefit for the entire community.
Funds raised through sales have allowed the Friends of the Library to purchase two picnic tables that are now placed near the playground, just to the north of the building.
Though the library had to close in March, the Scrappy Sewers kept their machines humming, and sales saw an uptick when the demand for face masks increased.
Initially, Carol Alvin, one member of the group, and her husband Mike, began stitching face masks for relatives in northern California, one of whom is a family practice physician. At the time, masks were difficult to find.
“Mike made a whole bunch for friends and the Salvation Army,” Carol Alvin said. Then, they had 32 extra.
“I called Jean [Elvekrog] and asked if we could donate them to the library,” she added, referring to the library board president.
Elvekrog advertised the masks for sale through the library’s newsletter; the public could order them and pick them up on her porch and deposit the payment in a bucket.
“It went crazy. The 32 masks were gone immediately,” Alvin added.
So the entire group got to work, and the nine members all found patterns and fabric for their creations.
“The masks were a sensation,” said Sandy Esse, adding that the group raised $6,000 through the sales. The two picnic tables also include plaques indicating they were donated by the Friends of the Waunakee Public Library. An anonymous donation covered the cost for the plaques.
The Scrappy Sewers’ masks are still on sale in sizes for men, women, children ages 7-12 and ages 3-6. They can be ordered with elastic, ponytail bands or with ties. Anyone wishing to place an order can call or text (608) 852-6741. Pickup is contact-free.
