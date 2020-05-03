The following meetings and programs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency:
-May 7-9 Waunakee Garage Sales postponed until Sept. 10-12.
-May 13 American Legion Post 360 Executive Board meeting.
-May 14 American Legion Post 360 General Board meeting.
-May 25 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at the American Legion Post 360 Hall
