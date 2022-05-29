The Waunakee Community Cares Coalition (WCCC) has issued a warning about delta-8 THC, advising residents of potentially harmful effects that the substance can have on users.
WCCC coordinator Michelle McGrath said the advisory is in response to reports her coalition had received about middle- and high-school students using delta-8 products despite a lack of research into its long-term effects. That usage has caused concern among coalition members that youth may be putting themselves at risk for impaired cognitive development and other health-related issues.
“It’s definitely being used by kids here in the community,” said McGrath, whose coalition became aware of delta-8 and its emergence in the area last summer. “But a lot of people don’t know about it. So it’s really important to get that education. That’s one of the biggest things about a coalition, just getting the education out there so that people know what’s out there and what their kids might have access to, so they can be more mindful in that regard.”
McGrath said delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC) is a chemical compound found inside cannabis plants. The substance has been known to produce psychoactive effects when ingested in concentrated amounts, prompting recreational-drug manufacturers to explore ways that they can extract it or synthesize the compound themselves.
Those methods have resulted in a surge of new products – vaping cartridges, tinctures, gummies and other delta-infused confections – that many coalitions fear are unsafe for consumers.
McGrath noted that delta-8 is unregulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), creating an environment in which manufacturers use various chemicals to isolate the substance from other plant components. Some delta-8 products have now been found to contain unwanted byproducts.
“It’s not regulated as to what’s going into delta-8,” McGrath said, adding that concentrations vary from one product to another. “Much like a CBD product, people can make these products, and you don’t know how much THC is really in it. Even though it might say, ‘Here is what’s in it,’ because it’s not regulated or monitored by the FDA, you don’t really know what you’re getting.”
WCCC has spent the past several months researching the prevalence of delta-8 in Waunakee, to gauge its usage and accessibility to minors. That research included a series of 12 focus groups where middle- and high-schoolers discussed their experience with the drug and other substances.
Students reported that delta-8 products were being sourced from surrounding communities, then distributed locally.
“When we asked about the access of it, they say they’re buying it in other communities, primarily Madison, or older siblings are buying it for them,” McGrath said. “They probably aren’t going to be buying it necessarily around here. But it’s all over in Madison.”
Certain retailers have begun marketing delta-8 products toward youth, McGrath said, noting that the substance can be found in items such as lollipops and chocolate bars. Those products have evaded substantive regulation due to a loophole in federal law – only the amount of delta-9 THC is regulated – and an apparent lack of age restrictions at the state, local and national level.
The Tribune reached out to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to ask whether current law restricted the sale of delta-8 THC products to minors.
None of the agencies responded.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Public Affairs and External Relations specialist Courtney Rhodes stated that delta-8 products have not been evaluated or approved by the administration, acknowledging that the products may be marketed in ways that put public health at risk.
“The FDA is aware of the growing concerns surrounding delta-8 THC products currently being sold online and in stores,” Rhodes stated in an e-mail to the Tribune. “These products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context. Some concerns include variability in product formulations and product labeling, other cannabinoid and terpene content, and variable delta-8 THC concentrations. Additionally, some of these products may be labeled simply as ‘hemp products,’ which may mislead consumers who associate ‘hemp’ with ‘non-psychoactive.’”
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he was unaware of any laws or regulations related to delta-8 products at the county level. According to the Waunakee village administrator Todd Schmidt, there has been no discussion regarding the possibility of regulating delta-8 THC locally, either.
Some retailers have taken upon themselves to institute their own age policies, however, like Herbal Aspect and its cannabis store on Waunakee’s Main Street.
“We never sell, or knowingly distribute to anyone under the age of 21,” owner Alan Robinson said, noting that the business takes safety seriously. “We require ID from any individuals who enter the store who we suspect of being under the age of 30, and we do not allow those under the age of 21, especially minors, in the store without a parent or guardian.”
McGrath said she’s concerned that other retailers may be less responsible.
“We understand they’re a business,” McGrath said, adding that the intent of her coalition is not to displace local businesses. “But we want them to know why it’s really important to not sell to young people because of how they’re being affected and how it’s affecting their mental health.”
McGrath said the coalition will be conducting an environmental scan in Waunakee, to identify all the locations at which delta-8 is sold and raise awareness about its accessibility to teenagers.
She expressed hoped that lawmakers will consider regulating the substance in the future.