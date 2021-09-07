THE NORTH SIDE of Main Street just east of Century Avenue was without power Sept. 3 from about 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s unclear whether a short in a cable caused a transformer to malfunction or vice versa, according to Waunakee Utilities electric superintendent John McClain. The transformer has been replaced and the fault in the wire was found.
THE WAUNAKEE Police Department has a new K-9, according to the department’s September newsletter. Officer Brent Schmidt recently returned from 4 weeks in Michigan training with K-9 Ozzy, a 1 ½-year-old English lab from Poland.
GOV. TONY EVERS announced Tuesday that he has granted another 71 pardons, bringing the governor’s total number of granted pardons to 263 pardons since the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board was announced in 2019. With the announcement, the governor is on target to pardon more people in his first term than any governor in contemporary history. Evers also signed an executive order that creates a new, expedited process for pardons.
THE LAST WORD
Hate speech and freedom of speech are two different things.
-Leslie Jones