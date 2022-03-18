ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 30, 1922
Edward W. Doll, son of Edward Doll Sr. of this village, died at a Madison hospital Tuesday at the age of 40 years.
Harry J. Koltes, who has been postmaster at Waunakee for the past eight years, resigned his position. The resignation date will be as soon as a successor can be appointed.
William Neuhauser has rented the Michael Neuhauser home in this village. Michael will return to his farm near Kendall.
The McWatty Auto Co. has taken on the Buick Agency for this season.
A large crowd attended a baseball meeting at the Village Hall on Monday.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 31, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Maly, Town of Dane, announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, March 29.
This issue is practically filled with articles for and against waterworks and sewerage.
Mr. and Mrs. John Kuehn, Town of Springfield, announce the birth of a son on Sunday, March 27.
R.A. Chambers received word of the death of his son in-law, A.W. O’Leary, at Chicago.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Keller, Town of Vienna, announce the birth of a son on Wednesday, March 23.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 27, 1947
Rev. William H. Nellen, 80, former professor at St. Francis Seminary for 40 years, died Tuesday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Columbus.
Mrs. V.A. Kohlman was the first person to call and report seeing a robin near her home Tuesday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Derra announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, March 25.
Edward Hein returned to his home Wednesday after being confined to St. Mary’s Hospital for four weeks.
Mr. and Mrs. George Millard, DeForest, announce the birth of a son at the Wisconsin General Hospital on Monday, March 24.
Glenn Heyn was taken to a Veteran’s Hospital at Wood, Wis., Thursday morning.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 27, 1952
Brother M. Edwin, O.C.S.O., spoke the vows of simple profession of the Lay of Brotherhood on Tuesday, March 25.
The Civic Club basketball team defeated Mazomanie 61-77 and Stoughton 76-93 this week.
Mrs. Henry Maly, 80, well-known resident of Waunakee, died at her home on Thursday.
The weather is far from being like spring. The robins are hoping around in the snow huddled up.
Mrs. John Pertzborn, 61, sister of Mrs. A.L. Endres, died last week Wednesday at the home of her daughter at Pontiac, Mich.
Mr. and Mrs. James Tierney announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 22, 1962
The Rev. Anthony J. Reinl, former pastor of St. Michael’s parish at Dane, died Friday at Baraboo. He retired in 1959 after serving in a number of area and Wisconsin parishes.
Bill Wilson, Kay Schalles and Laura Mae Brabender will compete in the District Forensic Contest to be held at Whitewater on Saturday, March 24.
A son was born on Tuesday, March 13, at St. Mary’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Niesen, Waunakee.
John Ireland, well-known former Waunakee businessman, died Sunday at a Madison hospital after a long illness.
For some, spring is the most welcome season of the year. It ushers in the warmer sunshine and the longer days and the flowers and new life of another year. Spring of 1962 is almost at the door.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 30, 1972
Thieves broke into the Gambles Store early Monday morning and made off with nearly $2,000 of merchandise.
Vernon L. Heinz, 55, Waunakee, died Saturday, March 25, in a Madison hospital after a long illness.
John H. Draxler and Ray H. Tanck are announcing their candidacy for Supervisor on the Dane County Board in the newly formed District 29. Donald Harbort and James Tierney announced their candidacy for County Supervisor from the 41st district. Running for the Village Board position are the following candidates: Bernard J. Cleary, Joseph H. Hellenbrand, Gerald H. Paulson, William Bremser, Math Laufenberg and Daniel Meyer. Candidates running for the school board are: Thomas J. Hadfield, Noami Whiteside, Mike Adler, Ernest Fangmeyer, Robert F. Grosse Sr., Gerald E. Kroll and Edwin D. Weise.
Elaine Rip and Carol Kalscheur of Waunakee are among 23 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater junior women chosen for membership in Silver Scroll, honor society for women.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 18, 1982
Incumbent board members Vincent Endres and Margo Knutzen will be unopposed in their bids for re-election.
Melvin Rosen, a family practitioner at the Waunakee Community Clinic, was featured in the Profile this week.
Beverly Kreul, a former Waunakee resident, has been named Outstanding Educator by the Committee of the Professional Educators of the League of Catholic Home and School Associations.
Richard (Dick) Trotta, former high school football coach and administrator at Waunakee Schools, will be inducted into the Wisconsin High School Football Coaches Assocation Hall of Fame.
Several Waunakee wrestlers were awarded at a banquet last Thursday. Scot Fleiner was named Most Valuable Wrestler. Pat Murphy and Dennis Rauls were named co-captains. Most Improved Underclassman went to Scot Fleiner.
Response to the Waunakee Police Department’s effort to establish a block parent program has been disappointing, according to Chief Frank Balistreri.
Robert D. Schmidt, 61, died March 13, at a Madison nursing home. He lived in Waunakee most of his life.
DAR essay contest winners at St. John’s School are: Candy Dittman, Brenda Bongard, Holly Pitterle and Troy Fishler.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 12, 1992
Waunakee school district and village officials are discussing possibly swapping some land. The exchange would involve the village’s as-yet undeveloped 80-acre park at the west edge of Waunakee and the school district’s 25 acres along North Madison Street.
The Westport town board decided not to pursue legal action to stop a proposed annexation of 170 acres by the Village of Waunakee.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Marianne Meyer, a therapy assistant in the Vocational Department at the Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled.
Jennifer Severa and Michael Eyre were the winners of the Optimist Club’s Oratorical Contest.
Karen and Paul Hellenbrand of Waunakee are the proud parents of a son born on March 8 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Monona Grove once again proved to be the thorn in Waunakee’s side as the Silver Eagles, for the second straight year, beat the Warrior boys’ basketball team, this time 69-52, in the WIAA Division 2 Regional championship.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 14, 2002
Mary Allen and Patricia Eley will both receive Herb Kohl Foundation Fellowship awards for their “superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students.”
On April 2, Waunakee-area voters will decide two races for the Waunakee school board. Paul Weitzer is running against Gary Keller, the incumbent, for a seat representing Waunakee. JoAnn Kulcyk and Don Williamson are also both running for the seat representing the Town of Westport.
Andrea L. Kerl and Aaron D. Kerl, a Waunakee brother and sister, were arrested last week in connection of marijuana possession with intention to sell it.
On Thursday, March 7, 2002, a real Wisconsin pioneer died. Clarence Acker came into this world as a depression farmer and turned his world into an accomplished dream.
The Waunakee Warriors boys’ basketball team jumped to a 28-10 lead before falling to a hot-shooting Westfield Pioneer team 59-56 in a regional quarterfinal game recently.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 15, 2012
A new Wisconsin state law is making it more difficult for districts to plan for enrollment changes throughout the school year. An education proposal signed by Gov. Scott Walker extends open-enrollment deadlines from their typical three-week window to three months.
As the Tribune went to press last week with a story about new voter requirements for the April 3 election, a judge’s action rendered much of the information void. On March 6, Dane County Circuit Court Judge David Flanagan issued an injunction on the voter ID law, ordering the Government Accountability Board to “cease immediately any effort to enforce or implement the photo identification requirements of 2011 Wisconsin Act 23.”
When a redistricting took Dane County Supervisor Eileen Bruskewitz out of the Waunakee and Westport district, a wide open slate was left. Two candidates have filed to fill Bruskewitz’s seat, both Waunakee residents, in the April 3 election. Tim Kiefer, an attorney, and Brian Raemisch, a financial planner, are vying for the chance to represent District 25 on the Dane County Board.
Basketball season is over for the Warriors’ teams. The boys’ basketball season ended with an agonizing loss.
Local artists, performers and innovative businesses will have the opportunity to help answer the question, “What makes Waunakee creative?” during an event planned in June.
If you missed the recent touring company of “Beauty and the Beast” at the Overture Center or you were deterred by the ticket prices, the students at Waunakee High School hope you will like its offering on the first weekend in May.
The Waunakee Let There Be Light campaign has raised close to $45,000 with another $11,000 committed with financial support coming from many – individuals, families, small businesses, large business, corporations, as well as receiving grant money from various organizations.