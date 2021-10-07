2021 National Fire Prevention Week

National Fire Prevention Week is observed in the United States and Canada during the week (from Sunday to Saturday) in which Oct. 9 falls.
In the United States, the first Presidential proclamation of Fire Prevention Week was made in 1925 by President Calvin Coolidge. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) continues to be the international sponsor of the week.
The Fire Prevention Week commemorates the Great Chicago Fire. On the 40th anniversary (1911) of the Great Chicago Fire, the Fire Marshals Association of North America (FMANA), the oldest membership section of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), sponsored the first National Fire Prevention Day, deciding to observe the anniversary as a way to keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention.
In May 1919, when the NFPA held its 23rd annual meeting in Ottawa at the invitation of the Dominion Fire Prevention Association (DFPA), the NFPA and DFPA both passed resolutions urging governments in the United States and Canada to support the campaign for a common Fire Prevention Day. This was expanded to Fire Prevention Week in 1922. The non-profit NFPA, which has officially sponsored Fire Prevention Week since its inception, selects the annual theme for Fire Prevention Week.
Dates and other information for National Fire Prevention Week are listed on the National Fire Protection Association website each year, including the annual theme. Fire Prevention Week 2021 takes place Oct. 3-9 with the theme “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This theme focuses on recognizing the different sounds smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make, and what to do when an alarm sounds.
The Waunakee Fire Department has in previous years done presentations for Waunakee elementary students focusing on fire prevention and invited the community to the fire station for the annual breakfast. Because those events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department recorded a video for students to watch.