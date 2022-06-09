The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 11 men and women currently at the Dane County Jail used the time to earn their high school diplomas. Metro High, located in the Dane County Jail, is part of the Madison Metropolitan School District and is designed to fulfill the educational needs of incarcerated individuals who would otherwise be required to attend school under the compulsory education law. The program requires collaboration with community partners who support the students as they set and reach their goals. At least four more students are expected to graduate by the end of summer school.
Candidates have turned in nomination papers for Wisconsin’s fall legislative races. Democrats Alex Joers of Middleton and Brad Votava of Madison received enough signatures to run for the 79th Assembly District to replace Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, the Democrat from Middleton. Republican candidate Victoria Lea Fueger of Waunakee is also running again for the seat. Hesselbein is running to replace retiring Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, in the 27th Senate District against Republican Robert Relph.
The Dane County Board met in person for the first time in two years June 2. Future meetings will be conducted in a hybrid format, with the option to attend remotely, as well. According to a press release from Chair Patrick Miles, the board recognized June 2022 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Dane County. The resolution notes that “Pride Month is a time to reflect on the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in the past, recognize the progress that has been made, and acknowledge the bravery of those who fought and continue to fight for LGBTQ+ equality and rights.”
The Waunakee Police Department’s June newsletter reminds residents of a village ordinance that prohibits grass clippings from being placed into streets.