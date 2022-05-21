Waunakee summers are punctuated by festivals, with their music, fun for kids and the traditional beer tent. The season begins with the St. John’s event in early June to welcome the end of the school year, followed by WaunaBoom July 4, WaunaFest during the last weekend of July and Wauktoberfest in September.
With bounce houses, live bands, food and those beer tents, festival organizers also take precautions to prevent underage drinking and alcohol-related incidents.
For the last several years, the nonprofits and local service clubs organizing the events have collaborated with the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition (WCCC) on best practices for serving alcohol.
Ellen Schaaf, Waunakee Chamber of Commerce director, oversees the WaunaBoom and WaunaFest beer tents, and said the Chamber always takes safety seriously “because it’s the right thing to do.”
“But also, we’re taking out liability insurance,” she said. “I think all of the festival leaders are good about taking it seriously.”
Waunakee Municipal Court Clerk Jodie Sorenson is one of the founding members of WCCC, the nonprofit whose mission is to encourage young people to make healthy choices and develop resiliency. Sorenson said WCCC has worked with a group through UW-Madison to establish best practices aimed at preventing and reducing underage drinking.
“It’s been very good. I have been the court clerk for 20-plus years and the alcohol calls and the fights and all that have really gone down and are minimal at the festivals,” Sorenson said.
WCCC also can provide funding to enhance the precautions. The coalition is funded through a Drug Free Communities grant from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America. Providing precautionary measures such as wrist bands for those 21 and over and fencing around beer gardens, WCCC uses funds to help with logistics. WCCC also works with the Wisconsin Police Group to train volunteers on checking ID’s and preventing excessive drinking. Those practices include limiting the number of beverages that can be purchased at one time and keeping the serving size to 12 ounces or smaller. At most events, beverages are sold only in easily identifiable cans.
Organizations are also encouraged to offer food and alcohol-free beverages.
WCCC has worked with private entities such as One Community Bank, as well, on special family events where alcohol is served to ensure they are safe, Sorenson said.
Some new precautionary measures are also planned, Schaaf said. WaunaBoom will add additional security guards to check identification at the beer-tent entrance. And, WCCC plans to purchase ID scanners that can distinguish fake IDs. The scanned information is also retrievable in case it is needed later.
In year one of WCCC’s Drug Free Communities grant, the coalition has worked with festival organizers on seven strategies to prevent underage drinking, first providing servers with best practices. Servers learn to check identification and refuse service to underage individuals. WCCC also provides support in the form of wristbands, and fencing is used to designate “adult only” areas.
The festival grounds are physically designed to prevent underage drinking, with the beer tents kept apart from children’s areas. The final strategy is to work with licensing agencies to include the best practices within the license terms.
Many organizations provide their own fencing, so this year, WCCC funded benches at festivals where seating was needed. With the WCCC logo, they’ll help inform the community about the nonprofit organization and demonstrate WCCC’s partnership, said Michelle McGrath, WCCC coordinator.
Preventing kids from drinking rests with parents, too, Schaaf pointed out, adding that she sometimes needs a reminder herself.
“As parents, we need to be reminded of our jobs with kids and drinking,” Schaaf said, adding parents are often not pleased to learn that after 8 a.m., kids are not allowed in the Chamber beer tent, even if they’re with their parents.
Sorenson added that kids watch and model their parents’ behavior.
During WCCC focus groups at Waunakee high school and middle school, when asked where students got alcohol or drugs, they said from their parents and older siblings, McGrath said.
“So this helps eliminate that at festivals,” McGrath added.
WCCC’s role is to provide extra tools, funding and support to keep festivals safe and ensure kids are healthy and resilient, as WCCC’s mission states.
All of the efforts are meant “to make sure our kids are going there and having a good time, and we as parents aren’t worrying about them,” Sorenson said.
As the community emerges from the isolation COVID-19 imposed the past two years, festivals are more important than ever, McGrath said.
“They bring the whole community together to get connected,” she added.