Registration is now open for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s Student Team Summer Kickoff. It will be an opportunity for students to begin the summer learning about Neighborhood Connection, the community we live in, and how they can get involved in volunteering. The event will take place on June 22 from 4-6 p.m. at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue.
Students entering grades 7-12 who live or attend school in the Waunakee school district are invited to participate. The program will include a light dinner, brainstorming activities to plan summer projects, and a volunteer orientation.
Students are welcome to attend on their own or with friends and volunteer together this summer.
For more information and to register, visit