As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the second half of 2020 resembled the first six months. But news of advanced clinical trials of a vaccine at least offered a glimmer of hope, and at least some Waunakee students could attend school once again. Remote learning also changed when the 2020-21 year began.
The following are excerpts from Tribune stories during the final months of the year.
July
School district develops framework for fall opening
The Waunakee school district has commenced planning for fall semester, delegating preparation work among members of its administrative team.
“What we’ve done is started to populate categories of work,” superintendent Randy Guttenberg said, “to provide a framework that can be utilized by our building leadership teams which will consist of principals and staff from their buildings.”
Eleven areas of work have been identified in a living document entitled Organizing Framework – the go-to source for district planners to share updates in their reopening planning.
There, links to shared files can be found for the various categories of work.
August
Waunakee school board reverses course on K-4 instructional model
In another 4-3 vote, the Waunakee school board reversed its decision on fall instruction this week. The majority has now favored a hybrid model at the K-4 grade levels.
“Parents aren’t teachers,” vice president Mike Brandt said. “And we are asking parents to be teachers for their kids at these lower grades. And we can’t do it. I don’t think parents can teach their own kids. That’s why they are sent to school.”
K-4 students will now attend a half day of school Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Learning will take place remotely on Wednesday, while facilities are deep cleaned by custodians.
Students with health or other concerns can still opt for virtual instruction.
Director Mark Hetzel cast the deciding vote, as other board members voted the same as they did last week. He claimed that the decision was based on information learned in the wake of the July 27 meeting.
“After hearing about what a nearby district had chosen to do,” Hetzel said, “I saw a path we had not considered. And after thought and reflection, I felt obligated to ask the board to make the difficult decision to consider one more path.”
With a goat theme, village, Chamber partner on marketing campaign
A new marketing campaign in the works is intended to encourage Waunakee residents to visit local businesses and stress safety measures those businesses are taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At their Aug. 17 meeting, The Waunakee Village Board approved a 50-50 cost share with the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce to fund the campaign, which is titled Get Out and Try Waunakee, or GOAT. The cost to the village is $15,000.
It will include a business support pack, a video campaign and events and promotions.
September
A school district medical advisor takes first COVID vaccine in UW study
A member of the Waunakee school district’s Medical Advisory Committee is part of a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine that, if successful, could be available in early 2021.
Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s chief quality officer, was the first person in the University Hospital’s clinical trial to receive an injection of the vaccine Sept. 2. Other participants are sought for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 study, with the intent to include 1,600 enrollees.
The Tribune spoke with Dr. Pothof Sept. 3, and aside from some soreness in his arm where he received the injection, he said, “I feel pretty good.”
Pothof, like other participants, does not know if he received the actual vaccine or a placebo. He said previous studies have indicated about 60 percent of people receiving the vaccine reported some effects after three days, but 40 percent had no symptoms.
Now able to reopen, school district asks medical experts for best course of action
The Waunakee school district sought advice from its medical advisory committee last week to determine the best approach for bringing students back to the classroom in the upcoming months.
K-2 students made their return Sept. 8, when hybrid instruction began at the lowest grade levels.
Students in grades 3-12 have remained virtual due to a public-health order prohibiting in-person instruction. However, the state Supreme Court issued an injunction against that order Sept. 10.
“And it really turned into a recommendation,” Waunakee superintendent Randy Guttenberg said. “So now the question is, given where our metrics are and with the recommendations from Public Health, should we be continuing to move forward with bringing in our third and fourth graders?”
The district had initially planned for hybrid instruction in grades K-4, and for enhanced remote in grades 5-12. With the public-health restriction blocked, those plans have become a possibility.
Grades 3-4 would just need to return to the classroom, in some form of a hybrid model.
October
Patient care, efficiency increase with new Waunakee EMS service level
Just three months after the Waunakee EMS began its new level of service, adding three paramedics with a goal of staffing two ambulances, already a change in the care patients are receiving can be seen.
“Going to the paramedic level, we are able to, for medications and procedures, to help our patients up front, immediately,” said Scott Russell, Waunakee EMS director.
A more advanced level of care is delivered more quickly. In the past, after EMTs responded, often they would need to wait 10 to 12 more minutes for a neighboring service to respond to provide that care.
The paramedics are capable of providing pain management, handle chest pain, and provide advanced airway capabilities, Russell said.
“We have approximately 45 more medications at our disposal now that we can use, and with the paramedics we have on board here that are all very, very experienced and very good at their jobs, [can] recognize when those medications are needed in such a timely fashion.”
So far, from looking at the last three months, the new service level has also resulted in less reliance upon neighboring EMS services.
In 2019, from July through September, outlying agencies were called between 20-25 times for care-related purposes.
November
In Waunakee, Peace Walk intended to unify community
During this divisive time in the United States, an event in Waunakee is intended to bring area residents together to celebrate the one common thing in their lives – the community.
A Peace Walk has been planned for Nov. 22, starting just prior to the Rotary in Lights event at Village Park, when the displays will be illuminated for the first time this season.
Octopi Brewing receives TIF approval for expansion in Waunakee
On a 4-1 vote, Waunakee’s Joint Review Board approved amending an existing Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district for an expansion of Octopi Brewing and providing a $2,975,000 municipal revenue obligation to the company as assistance for its $68 million project.
Including administrative costs, the total TIF amount would be approximately $3 million.
The Joint Review Board, comprised of representatives from each of the taxing jurisdictions – Madison College, the Village of Waunakee, the Waunakee Community School District, Dane County and a citizen member – heard arguments for and against the assistance at their Nov. 24 meeting.
December
Work force housing proposal outcome hinges on TIF funding
The Waunakee Plan Commission recommended approval of a certified survey map and conditional use permit to allow a multi-family project at 701 West Main Street near McDonald’s Monday.
But the commission tabled action on a site plan pending approval of a Tax Incremental Financing request from the developer.
The site plan has changed considerably since the project was first introduced. Village staff had raised concerns with fitting a 50-unit project onto the former veterinary clinic site and urged the developer to consider purchasing the neighboring property.
Brian Sweeney of the development firm Cohen-Esrey said the purchase increased the project cost significantly. In April, the firm received a low-income tax credit award from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA).
Brent Schipper of the Cohen-Esrey team showed the site plan design, where one-, two- and three-bedroom units would be built. Three-bedroom units will have ground-floor entries as part of the WHEDA requirements, Schipper said.
