The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements for the Hwy. 113 intersection with Hwys. P and V near the Village of Dane in Dane County.
The project will reconstruct the three-point intersection into a single lane roundabout. Hwy. 113 will remain open during construction with temporary widening adjacent to the existing pavement. The intersection of Hwys. P and V is anticipated to be closed at times during the roundabout construction. Access will be maintained to local residences and businesses.
Information on this project can be found at www.wisconsindot.gov. Search “WIS 113 intersection” and select the first link (WIS 113/County P/County V intersection). The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to view the presentation, materials and provide input. A link to downloadable comment form is available on the site.
The 2.84-mile-long project begins just outside of the west limits of the Village of Dane and ends at the Hwy. V and 113 intersection in the Town of Vienna.
The proposed improvements are to:
-replace existing asphalt pavement
-update curb ramps as needed to meet the American with Disabilities Act requirements
-railroad signal upgrade and approach replaced.
Construction is anticipated in 2023.
According to the website, the project is aimed at reducing the number of crashes, including the severity of them. It notes that 38 crashes have occurred at the intersection between 2015 and 2019. Two fatal crashes and 15 injury crashes have occurred during that time period.
A previous public involvement hearing was held in March 2019, with participants generally favoring the roundabout.
If you would like more information, please contact WisDOT Project Manager Alex Hagen at (608) 246-3830 or by email at Alex.Hagen@dot.wi.gov.
