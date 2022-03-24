Alexa Crary and Casey Fleischmann are not involved in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater chapter of Active Minds to win awards. The chapter was honored as best among 600 in the country because students like Crary and Fleischman are so involved in the group’s mission.
Crary, a DeForest Area School District graduate from Windsor, and Fleischmann, a Lodi graduate from Dane, are both juniors and studying psychology at Whitewater after starting their studies at Madison College. They plan to pursue master’s degrees in the field before starting careers.
Active Minds is a student organization that empowers young adults to speak openly about mental health, to encourage people to seek help and to prevent suicide — the second leading cause of death in this population.
“The goal of the organization is to work on taking away the stigma against mental health services, working on suicide prevention, and working with people on self-care activities,” Crary said.
In recognizing the Warhawk chapter, the national organization said, “Active Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been working to deeply engrain mental health awareness, advocacy, and education into the fabric of their school community. They have successfully amplified the conversation around mental health with many programs and outreach events.”
Active Minds efforts can be seen across UW-Whitewater and the city of Whitewater. It recently led a walk to help and honor those who suffered loss from suicide. Families, staff, and students from Whitewater High School were also involved in the effort.
Fleischman said the university and community have a special relationship because of the smaller size of Whitewater.
The students said class presentations and word of mouth knowledge helps to draw people to the Active Minds chapter. Becoming more involved and meeting other people on campus helped draw them to the group.
The Active Minds group brings the “Send Silence Packing” suicide awareness project to the north Wyman mall between the University Center and Hyland Hall every year. In the event, backpacks with letters from survivors of suicide loss are spread through the open spaces near the gardens, and volunteers are on hand to offer information and resources.
As part of the Yellow Tulip Project, Active Minds planted 3,000 yellow tulips at Cravath Lakefront Park in downtown Whitewater and at the Campus Memory Garden, next to Young Auditorium.
Other efforts coordinated by Active Minds include a suicide prevention walk, self-care activities and crafts, a mental-health-themed Jeopardy game, guest speakers, a tabling event for with lollipops called “Stigma Sucks!” and the creation of two TikTok campaigns — one that allows members share their favorite Active Minds memory, and another to highlight how suicide and mental health conditions affect all people. The organization also brought “unmasked,” a mobile app that allows students to remain anonymous and have conversations about mental health.
Students at UW-Whitewater have access to free counseling via video, telephone or in-person appointments with staff who specialize in the unique needs of college students. Active Minds plays a critical complementary role in getting students to a place where they will seek out services. According to the organization, two-thirds of young adults first tell a friend they are feeling suicidal before telling anyone else.