The annual Waunakee High School Scholarship Drive went virtual this year due to COVID-19, but it is still ongoing.
This is a scholarship program for all Waunakee High School Seniors that participated in the virtual Scholarship Drive last week. The scholarship committee is grateful all of the businesses and residents that have already donated to this program. The committee has set at goal of $40,000 to mark the drive’s 54th year and has a ways to go to reach that goal.
Anyone who would like to make a donation may send it to Waunakee Scholarship Fund, Inc., 301 Community Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597 or donate online on the Waunakee Scholarship Drive Classmunity website at https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1326&fbclid=IwAR3yhnoSQTuS4vT0M6m_UEmHozK6v9GYoW_mrezPQS6IEr2ik47-hzmjJHs.
Checks may be made paybale to Waunakee Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.