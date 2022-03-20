In Waunakee, many mobilize to aid Ukrainians

As news reports reveal the terror and tragedy inflicted on the Ukrainian people by the Russian invasion, humanitarian relief efforts are underway worldwide, including in Waunakee, where many residents are using their resources to provide funding and other necessities.
Among them are Madison Country Day School, which recently hosted a supply drive, collecting non-perishable food, bandages, blankets and other needed items that were part of a larger effort to help Ukrainians.
Physicians give
As president of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Foundation, David Smith of Waunakee is helping that organization’s appeal to its members for aid. The retired family physician said the organization does philanthropic work mostly domestically and but also abroad, raising funds for humanitarian relief, education and leadership development, and research. Now it is asking members donate to a humanitarian relief fund in Ukraine, something new for the organization.
“The Ukraine appeal is the first manmade tragedy internationally that we’ve stepped into,” Smith said. “The needs seemed so great. We have partnerships with groups on the ground who have been in Ukraine and the bordering countries for years doing work.”
Smith, who has lived in Waunakee with his wife Karen since retiring in 2015, said he was impressed with organization’s hurricane response efforts in Haiti in 2014 and 2015.
The AAFP Foundation already has memorandums of understanding with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) who work with partners in and around Ukraine, Smith said.
Smith and the other members of the 20-member board felt “there was a moral imperative to at least offer to our members this as an opportunity to be involved … a trusted, philanthropic courier,” he said.
Through the foundation’s channels, more than 400 members responded with pledges of more than $85,000 in little over a week, what Smith called a drop in the bucket in terms of the need.
The AAFP Foundation’s executive director is communicating with the partner programs, the International Medical Corps and Heart to Heart, two NGOs with “boots on the ground.”
They are currently in need of emergency supplies for the evacuees and are preparing to set up emergency medical services near the Moldova border.
Smith said he hopes the foundation provides a reliable conduit for those who want to help, knowing that “the human need is enormous.”
“I feel like I can’t just stand here and do nothing,” he said.
AAFP Foundation has sent an appeal to its members that can be found at https://www.aafpfoundation.org/donate/ukraine-humanitarian-relief.html.
Refugee aid
Carol Bleifield is another Waunakee area resident doing what she can, sending funds to a friend in Poland who is helping refugees find shelter in her country.
Bleifield met Alicja Wozniakowska when the Polish immigrant was living in the United States, cleaning houses for a living, including Bleifield’s. Wozniakowska eventually returned to Poland, but the two have stayed in touch over the years.
In February, when Russian President Vladimir Putin began the invasion, Bleifield reached out and learned Wozniakowska was picking refugees up at the border and taking them to her one-bedroom apartment for a meal and a night’s sleep until they could be transported to more permanent shelter.
Wozniakowska shared pictures of them, and texted Bleifield, “they come, they have nothing.”
“It’s a tragedy for these people. They are so tired and confused,” Bleifield said.
It took about a week for Bleifield to learn how to electronically send funds to her friend to help with the refugee relief effort, first trying PayPal, and then eventually working with Fidelity, she said.
Since receiving Bleifield’s first donation, Wozniakowska has sent pictures of food, clothing, blankets and other items purchased, along with one of a refugee family rested and ready to leave her home equipped with necessities. Bleifield said another purchase was 20 mobile phones, allowing family members to find one another.
Wozniakowska’s heroic efforts have caused Bleifield to reflect on her own capabilities.
“I just have to wonder if I was there, if I would be brave enough to do what this woman is doing,” Bleifield said, adding so many there are putting themselves at risk.
Learning more
A program at the Waunakee Public Library will offer greater insight into the Ukrainian culture and an avenue for giving.
Ukrainian author Dr. Ruslana Westerlund, whose family is still in Ukraine, will visit the library for a program April 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, with books available for purchase from 12-12:30 p.m. Westerlund will read from her book, “From Borsch to Burgers,” published before the war started, and share pictures of Ukraine. Westerlund will also talk about the history of Ukraine’s fight against the Russian aggressor for more than a century, according to the library’s description of the program.
Proceeds from Westerlund’s book sales will go toward purchasing medical supplies for Ukrainians in Ukraine.
Anyone wishing to donate directly to the Ukrainian Medical Association of North American (UMANA), can do so online at https://umana.org/UkraineDonation.php. Those donating are asked to include “For Illinois Branch” in the additional notes section.