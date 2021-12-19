Waunakee Girl Scout Gold Award project spreads kindness

As Arboretum Elementary students enter the playground, they pass a new mural, one that reminds them to be kind. A panel on an adjacent wall indicates the importance of food security to a child’s wellbeing.
Rachael Gorman, a junior at Waunakee Community High School and former Arboretum Elementary student, painted the mural for her Gold Award project. She said she wanted to include her school in her final Girl Scout badge, the highest a Girl Scout can achieve.
“I wanted to be part of [the school] after I graduated,” Gorman said.
And she wanted to communicate the theme of kindness, along with the problem of food insecurity while urging people to donate to a food pantry.
“The message is you can’t be active and do the sports without food,” Gorman said. “Students can’t learn or be kind or be a friend or be active without food.”
Gorman, who has been a Girl Scout the past 11 years, chose a mural for her Gold Award because she has enjoyed working on similar projects at her family’s cabin and for friends, she said. She wanted something fun for the project.
She talked to Arboretum Principal Sheila Weihert about different themes such as reading or healthy lifestyles. The two found the wall leading to the playground, and Gorman included the images of children playing sports. She said it ties the playground with the space.
Gorman kept the design clean, she said, hoping to finish the painting in four days. She first created a digital design and then used the pattern of the concrete wall as a guide. Part of the initial image was sketched with a chalk wheel and the rest she painted freehand.
The Gold Award project requires community involvement. Weihert said Gorman collaborated well and sought an important and meaningful message.
“I feel like that mural, it’s the main messaging we want for students,” Weihert said.
The words “kindness” and “be a friend” are helpful themes about how to act that students see as they head out with their peers for recess, the principal added.
Gorman also reached out to her former art teacher, Chris Madden, at Arboretum Elementary, and to Hallman Lindsey, where she connected with Dave Handel, who donated the paint for the project.
Gorman is currently wrapping up the project, which not only earned her the highest award in Girl Scouts but was fun, she said. Though she’d like to paint more murals, she doesn’t plan to pursue art as a major in college.
“I think it would kill my creativity or make me not enjoy it anymore,” she said.