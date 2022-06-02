Dane County officials have drafted a resolution to rename the North Mendota Natural Resource Area in Westport, where they plan to recognize the 172-acre wildlife area as historical Ho-Chunk land.
The site, also referred to as the Saddlebrook property, is off of Woodland Drive, with access from Enchanted View Lane near the Steeplechase condominiums.
Parks commission chair Dave Ripp said the renaming project is a collaborative effort between the county and the Waunakee school district, whose students provided a recommendation for the park name after researching its history and native inhabitants. That effort began last summer when members of the commission approached Waunakee Community Middle School (WCMS) and its social studies department about assisting with the year-long process.
“They were looking for our help with naming it, and they thought that it would be a good idea to get some of our students involved,” said WCMS social studies teacher Kyle Jones. “We felt it was a good educational opportunity for the students to be involved in, kind of the local government aspect and the geography aspect, looking at the history of the land and then also what needs to be done to get a name passed through the local government system.”
Jones and other seventh-grade teachers spent the early days of the project gauging student interest, to see the number of students who wished to participate and gain a better understanding of which names might be appropriate. Twenty of the students volunteered and started meeting on a weekly basis, gathering information and sharing their thoughts about what words would best represent the spirit of the natural area.
One of them was Henry Boldt, a member of Ms. Keenan’s seventh-grade social-studies class.
“We went through a pretty long process,” Boldt said. “We started with a group of names that were very rough draft, like what we wanted the Ho-Chunk names to be about. And then we narrowed that down to five or six topics – like adventure, community, family and stuff like that.”
The class reached out to Ho-Chunk Nation (HCN) Public Relations Officer Ryan Greendeer to get his feedback on which of the words would translate well and be most appropriate for a park name.
“He helped us with pronunciations and gave us the Ho-Chunk translations,” Boldt said. “He actually created some new words in the Ho-Chunk language, I think, that helped us out. So we had a Zoom meeting with him, and he gave us input on what would be appropriate and what he thought was the best.”
Class members then created a presentation they could share with the entire student body, listing the Ho-Chunk words that they had narrowed down as options for the natural area’s new name. The list included Woogus (Family/Creation) Park, Waakikizu (Community) Park, Caaxsep (Eagle) Park, Wazoowe (Adventure) Park, and Wazooki (Family) Park.
More than a quarter of the students voted for “Waakikizu,” which Greendeer said translates to community and togetherness. It is pronounced Wah-kee-kee-zhu.
The students presented the name last month to county park commissioners, who approved it at their May 11 meeting. Ripp said a resolution to adopt the name Waakikizu Natural Resource Area has been drafted and will soon be considered by the full county board. He expressed confidence that the resolution will pass without opposition.
Dane County Parks Director Joleen Stinson thanked the students during a May 27 event at the natural area, celebrating the new name and the students’ involvement.
“I really love this project, the collaborative effort (and) the civic lessons the you get to learn by doing this project. And I hope it gives you and your families a special tie to this park,” Stinson said. “When you drive by, you can say, ‘I helped name this park.’”
Stinson said a sign displaying the park’s new name, Waakikizu Natural Resource Area, will be ordered once final approval is acquired.