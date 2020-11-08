During this divisive time in the United States, an event in Waunakee is intended to bring area residents together to celebrate the one common thing in their lives – the community.
A Peace Walk has been planned for Nov. 22, starting just prior to the Rotary in Lights event at Village Park, when the displays will be illuminated for the first time this season.
Cassandra Punzel, a Westport resident, is one of many community members involved in planning the Peace Walk.
She said during the summer, when some were participating in the Black Lives Matter protests, she was speaking to a woman who had what Punzel called “very different views about diversity” than Punzel’s.
The woman suggested a peace protest.
“I was like, yeah, we should do that – a walk. We have a lot of different points of views, but we are a community,” Punzel said.
Punzel said growing up, her community was like a family.
“You fight with your family and have disagreements, but you still love your dad and your crazy aunt and whoever else. That’s kind of how I feel about community,” Punzel said.
During this divisive time, rather than picking a side, she thought, why not celebrate that we’re a community?
The walk is not partisan or denominational, Punzel said, just focused on peace and unity. It will also be time for residents to learn more about their fellow community members, including student organizations and service clubs. Punzel said teenagers and adults have been collaborating, and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection director Lisa Humenik has been involved.
The walk will begin at 4 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center, with a brief presentation from speakers and recorded messages from service organizations, student groups and churches. All will provide a short recording of how their organization hopes to contribute to peace and unity, Punzel said. To make the event truly inclusive, the messages will be translated into Spanish and relayed through sign-language interpreters. It will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend.
Participants will then walk to the Village Park, where lanterns will be released when the Rotary Club turns on the lighted displays.
Punzel said in addition to the public school’s involvement, Madison Country Day School will also participate.
Younger students will help make the lanterns and older students will have an opportunity to express what peace and unity means to them, either through music or in the form of an essay. Madison County Day students will create posters to line the walk.
Punzel said teenagers are recording some of the messages from the service organizations.
“The cool think about that is, it’s introducing those kids to these organizations, as well as introducing an older generation to how amazing our kids are,” Punzel said.
Taher, the Waunakee school district’s food service, will prepare a meal for families to purchase. Though members of the community can’t enjoy a meal together, Chef Brian Shoemake will prepare a pot roast meal for families to take home and eat after the walk. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Waunakee High School, but must be pre-ordered by Nov. 13.
“We can be in our homes after the Peace Walk and have a nice, hot, wholesome American pot roast meal,” Punzel said.
Young people in the community are helping out with social media and a Facebook page. For a logo, Waunakee High School senior Ava Haugen suggested two thumb prints in the shape of a heart and Punzel’s daughter created the design.
“It’s such a passion for the kids,” Punzel said.
Anyone planning to attend the walk is asked to register. A link to the Event Brite registration can be found on the Waunakee Peace Walk Facebook page. Facemasks are also available for purchase through that page.
The Peace Walk will take donations to offset the costs for the lanterns, signposts and other ancillary items, and to help fund meals for those unable to pay for them. Any funds leftover from those donations will go to the Waunakee Food Pantry and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
