The phase 3 clinical trial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine for COVID-19 has been put on hold after a participant in the UK experienced an adverse reaction.

The Tribune, in its Sept. 10 edition, reported on UW Health’s trial in this region. Some 1,600 enrollees were sought for the UW Health study. A physician who serves on the Waunakee Community School District’s Medical Advisory Committee was the first recipient of the vaccine in the UW Health study.

According to several news sources, the cause of the UK participant’s illness has not been explained, and the trial, which was to involve 30,000 participants worldwide, is on hold until it can be investigated.

